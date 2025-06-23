Matches (18)
Chepauk vs Trichy, 21st Match at Tirunelveli, TNPL, Jun 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score

21st Match (N), Tirunelveli, June 23, 2025, Tamil Nadu Premier League
Chepauk Super Gillies FlagChepauk Super Gillies
Trichy Grand Cholas FlagTrichy Grand Cholas
Tomorrow
1:45 PM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
1
Chepauk Super GilliesChepauk Super Gillies
5500101.770
7
Trichy Grand CholasTrichy Grand Cholas
41302-0.181
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
B Aparajith
10 M • 395 Runs • 65.83 Avg • 145.22 SR
N Jagadeesan
10 M • 202 Runs • 28.86 Avg • 157.81 SR
R Sanjay Yadav
10 M • 308 Runs • 38.5 Avg • 143.25 SR
Waseem Ahmed
10 M • 303 Runs • 33.67 Avg • 134.07 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AB Tanwar
10 M • 17 Wkts • 8.28 Econ • 13.29 SR
M Silambarasan
8 M • 8 Wkts • 6.77 Econ • 22.5 SR
V Athisayaraj Davidson
10 M • 18 Wkts • 8.74 Econ • 11.44 SR
P Saravana Kumar
10 M • 10 Wkts • 9.46 Econ • 16.3 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Chennai Super Kings Ground, Tirunelveli
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-21.35
Match days23 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Tamil Nadu Premier League

