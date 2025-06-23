Matches (18)
Chepauk vs Trichy, 21st Match at Tirunelveli, TNPL, Jun 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score
21st Match (N), Tirunelveli, June 23, 2025, Tamil Nadu Premier League
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Chepauk
W
W
W
W
W
Trichy
L
L
L
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 19:40
batters to watch(Recent stats)
CSG10 M • 395 Runs • 65.83 Avg • 145.22 SR
10 M • 202 Runs • 28.86 Avg • 157.81 SR
TRIC10 M • 308 Runs • 38.5 Avg • 143.25 SR
TRIC10 M • 303 Runs • 33.67 Avg • 134.07 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
CSG10 M • 17 Wkts • 8.28 Econ • 13.29 SR
CSG8 M • 8 Wkts • 6.77 Econ • 22.5 SR
10 M • 18 Wkts • 8.74 Econ • 11.44 SR
TRIC10 M • 10 Wkts • 9.46 Econ • 16.3 SR
Squad
CSG
TRIC
Player
Role
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|-
|Wicketkeeper
|-
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|-
|Bowler
|Allrounder
Match details
|Chennai Super Kings Ground, Tirunelveli
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-21.35
|Match days
|23 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
