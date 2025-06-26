Matches (17)
Nellai vs Dindigul, 24th Match at Tirunelveli, TNPL, Jun 26 2025 - Live Cricket Score
24th Match (N), Tirunelveli, June 26, 2025, Tamil Nadu Premier League
Last five matches
Nellai
W
L
W
L
L
Dindigul
W
L
W
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 06:51
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NRK10 M • 402 Runs • 50.25 Avg • 140.55 SR
NRK10 M • 195 Runs • 32.5 Avg • 151.16 SR
10 M • 489 Runs • 81.5 Avg • 150.92 SR
10 M • 381 Runs • 42.33 Avg • 158.09 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NRK9 M • 15 Wkts • 7.59 Econ • 13.06 SR
NRK5 M • 8 Wkts • 6.83 Econ • 13.5 SR
10 M • 13 Wkts • 6.46 Econ • 18 SR
10 M • 12 Wkts • 7.26 Econ • 18.25 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
NRK
DD
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|-
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|-
|Bowler
Match details
|Chennai Super Kings Ground, Tirunelveli
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.40, Interval 20.40-20.55, Second Session 20.55-22.20
|Match days
|26 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
Tamil Nadu Premier League News
Ashwin and Dindigul Dragons cleared of ball-tampering allegations in TNPL
Madurai Panthers alleged that Ashwin's team had changed the condition of the ball using "special towels with pre-applied roughening agent"
State T20 leagues play a vital part in India's cricket ecosystem, but they're being taken for granted
Leagues in Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh have all helped nurture future IPL stars, but they need to be supported better