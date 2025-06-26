Matches (17)
ENG vs IND (1)
MLC (2)
SL vs BAN (1)
TNPL (2)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
ENG-U19 vs IND-U19 (1)
WI vs AUS (1)

Nellai vs Dindigul, 24th Match at Tirunelveli, TNPL, Jun 26 2025 - Live Cricket Score

24th Match (N), Tirunelveli, June 26, 2025, Tamil Nadu Premier League
PrevNext
Nellai Royal Kings FlagNellai Royal Kings
Dindigul Dragons FlagDindigul Dragons
Tomorrow
1:45 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
NRK Win & Bat
DD Win & Bat
NRK Win & Bowl
DD Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
See full table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
3
Dindigul DragonsDindigul Dragons
532060.196
5
Nellai Royal KingsNellai Royal Kings
52304-0.549
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 06:51
batters to watch(Recent stats)
KB Arun Karthik
10 M • 402 Runs • 50.25 Avg • 140.55 SR
R Sonu Yadav
10 M • 195 Runs • 32.5 Avg • 151.16 SR
Shivam Singh
10 M • 489 Runs • 81.5 Avg • 150.92 SR
R Ashwin
10 M • 381 Runs • 42.33 Avg • 158.09 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
R Sonu Yadav
9 M • 15 Wkts • 7.59 Econ • 13.06 SR
S Rathi
5 M • 8 Wkts • 6.83 Econ • 13.5 SR
CV Varun
10 M • 13 Wkts • 6.46 Econ • 18 SR
S Sandeep Warrier
10 M • 12 Wkts • 7.26 Econ • 18.25 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Chennai Super Kings Ground, Tirunelveli
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.40, Interval 20.40-20.55, Second Session 20.55-22.20
Match days26 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Tamil Nadu Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
CSG660121.488
TT64281.432
DD53260.196
SAL6336-0.628
NRK5234-0.549
SMP5234-1.517
TRI5142-0.187
LKK6152-0.534
Full Table