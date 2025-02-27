Matches (11)
Auckland vs Central D, Eliminator at Dunedin, Ford Trophy, Feb 28 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Eliminator, Dunedin, February 28, 2025, The Ford Trophy
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Auckland
L
W
W
L
L
Central D
W
W
W
L
W
Ground time: 19:27
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
|University Oval, Dunedin
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|28 February 2025 - day (50-over match)
The Ford Trophy News
Chad Bowes smashes record for fastest List A double-century
He got there in 103 balls, breaking the record previously held jointly by Travis Head and N Jagadeesan in men's List A cricket