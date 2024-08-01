Matches (18)
Spirit vs Fire, 10th Match at London, Men's Hundred, Aug 01 2024 - Live Cricket Score
10th Match, Lord's, August 01, 2024, The Hundred Men's Competition
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Spirit
W
L
L
L
L
Fire
L
W
W
W
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
LS-M10 M • 190 Runs • 23.75 Avg • 153.22 SR
LS-M9 M • 158 Runs • 22.57 Avg • 166.31 SR
WF-M10 M • 216 Runs • 30.86 Avg • 135 SR
WF-M8 M • 208 Runs • 29.71 Avg • 155.22 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
LS-M9 M • 11 Wkts • 7.16 Econ • 14.09 SR
LS-M10 M • 10 Wkts • 9 Econ • 16.4 SR
WF-M10 M • 14 Wkts • 7.33 Econ • 10 SR
WF-M9 M • 11 Wkts • 8.09 Econ • 14.09 SR
SQUAD
LS-M
WF-M
PLAYER
ROLE
|Opening Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Lord's, London
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|01 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
