Spirit vs Fire, 10th Match at London, Men's Hundred, Aug 01 2024 - Live Cricket Score

10th Match, Lord's, August 01, 2024, The Hundred Men's Competition
London Spirit (Men) FlagLondon Spirit (Men)
Welsh Fire (Men) FlagWelsh Fire (Men)
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

batters to watch(Recent stats)
DW Lawrence
10 M • 190 Runs • 23.75 Avg • 153.22 SR
AM Rossington
9 M • 158 Runs • 22.57 Avg • 166.31 SR
JM Clarke
10 M • 216 Runs • 30.86 Avg • 135 SR
SS Eskinazi
8 M • 208 Runs • 29.71 Avg • 155.22 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
DJ Worrall
9 M • 11 Wkts • 7.16 Econ • 14.09 SR
LA Dawson
10 M • 10 Wkts • 9 Econ • 16.4 SR
DJ Willey
10 M • 14 Wkts • 7.33 Econ • 10 SR
DA Payne
9 M • 11 Wkts • 8.09 Econ • 14.09 SR
SQUAD
LS-M
WF-M
PLAYER
ROLE
Daniel Bell-Drummond 
Opening Batter
Ravi Bopara 
Batting Allrounder
Zak Crawley 
Top order Batter
Matt Critchley 
Allrounder
Liam Dawson 
Allrounder
Nathan Ellis 
Bowler
Richard Gleeson 
Bowler
Shimron Hetmyer 
Middle order Batter
Ryan Higgins 
Allrounder
Dan Lawrence 
Middle order Batter
Michael Pepper 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ollie Pope 
Middle order Batter
Adam Rossington 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Andre Russell 
Allrounder
Olly Stone 
Bowler
Daniel Worrall 
Bowler
Match details
Lord's, London
Series
Season2024
Match days01 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
Nicholas Pooran powers Northern Superchargers to seven-wicket victory

West Indies batter top-scores with 62 from 34 balls to take down Brave's target of 147

Gripping finale as Manchester Originals squander winning position with two needed from three balls

Meet the Bajan and the Brummie who are dreaming of playing international cricket together

Zampa leads stellar bowling attack to two wins from two in low-scoring encounter

London Spirit show spirit after falling to 30 for 5 only to be overhauled on penultimate ball

The Hundred Men's Competition

TEAMMWLPTNRR
OI-M22041.295
TR-M22041.200
WF-M21121.076
SB-M2112-0.163
NSC-M2112-0.572
BP-M2112-0.981
LS-M2020-0.556
MO-M2020-1.639
Full Table