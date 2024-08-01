Matches (18)
SL vs IND (1)
Men's Hundred (2)
Canada T20 (4)
Women's Hundred (2)
TNPL (2)
One-Day Cup (7)

Brave vs Originals, 11th Match at Southampton, Men's Hundred, Aug 01 2024 - Live Cricket Score

11th Match (N), Southampton, August 01, 2024, The Hundred Men's Competition
PrevNext
Southern Brave (Men) FlagSouthern Brave (Men)
Manchester Originals (Men) FlagManchester Originals (Men)
Tomorrow
5:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
SB-M Win & Bat
MO-M Win & Bat
SB-M Win & Bowl
MO-M Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 02:37
batters to watch(Recent stats)
JM Vince
9 M • 263 Runs • 32.88 Avg • 146.11 SR
FH Allen
8 M • 212 Runs • 26.5 Avg • 152.51 SR
JC Buttler
8 M • 292 Runs • 36.5 Avg • 135.81 SR
PD Salt
10 M • 227 Runs • 22.7 Avg • 190.75 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
TS Mills
9 M • 17 Wkts • 8.79 Econ • 10 SR
Rehan Ahmed
9 M • 9 Wkts • 7.85 Econ • 19.44 SR
TW Hartley
9 M • 10 Wkts • 8.4 Econ • 12.5 SR
PI Walter
9 M • 9 Wkts • 8.45 Econ • 14.44 SR
Head to headLAST 4 MATCHES
SQUAD
SB-M
MO-M
PLAYER
ROLE
James Vince (c)
Batter
Finn Allen 
Top order Batter
Jofra Archer 
Bowler
Danny Briggs 
Bowler
James Coles 
Allrounder
Alex Davies 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Leus du Plooy 
Middle order Batter
Laurie Evans 
Batter
George Garton 
Bowling Allrounder
Akeal Hosein 
Bowler
Daniel Hughes 
Opening Batter
Chris Jordan 
Bowler
Tymal Mills 
Bowler
Craig Overton 
Bowling Allrounder
Kieron Pollard 
Batting Allrounder
Rehan Ahmed 
Bowling Allrounder
Joe Weatherley 
Batter
Match details
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
Series
Season2024
Match days01 August 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
The Hundred Men's Competition News

Nicholas Pooran powers Northern Superchargers to seven-wicket victory

West Indies batter top-scores with 62 from 34 balls to take down Brave's target of 147

Nicholas Pooran powers Northern Superchargers to seven-wicket victory

Jordan Thompson seals Trent Rockets heist in one-run thriller

Gripping finale as Manchester Originals squander winning position with two needed from three balls

Jordan Thompson seals Trent Rockets heist in one-run thriller

Bethell, Mousley contenders for England's white-ball overhaul

Meet the Bajan and the Brummie who are dreaming of playing international cricket together

Bethell, Mousley contenders for England's white-ball overhaul

Welsh Fire go down in flames as Oval Invincibles defend 114 at Cardiff

Zampa leads stellar bowling attack to two wins from two in low-scoring encounter

Welsh Fire go down in flames as Oval Invincibles defend 114 at Cardiff

Mousley, Bethell shine after Abbott four-for sets up Birmingham Phoenix

London Spirit show spirit after falling to 30 for 5 only to be overhauled on penultimate ball

Mousley, Bethell shine after Abbott four-for sets up Birmingham Phoenix
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

The Hundred Men's Competition

TEAMMWLPTNRR
OI-M22041.295
TR-M22041.200
WF-M21121.076
SB-M2112-0.163
NSC-M2112-0.572
BP-M2112-0.981
LS-M2020-0.556
MO-M2020-1.639
Full Table