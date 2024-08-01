Matches (18)
SL vs IND (1)
Men's Hundred (2)
Canada T20 (4)
Women's Hundred (2)
TNPL (2)
One-Day Cup (7)
Brave vs Originals, 11th Match at Southampton, Men's Hundred, Aug 01 2024 - Live Cricket Score
11th Match (N), Southampton, August 01, 2024, The Hundred Men's Competition
What will be the toss result?
SB-M Win & Bat
MO-M Win & Bat
SB-M Win & Bowl
MO-M Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Brave
L
W
L
W
L
Originals
L
W
L
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 02:37
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SB-M9 M • 263 Runs • 32.88 Avg • 146.11 SR
SB-M8 M • 212 Runs • 26.5 Avg • 152.51 SR
MO-M8 M • 292 Runs • 36.5 Avg • 135.81 SR
MO-M10 M • 227 Runs • 22.7 Avg • 190.75 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SB-M9 M • 17 Wkts • 8.79 Econ • 10 SR
SB-M9 M • 9 Wkts • 7.85 Econ • 19.44 SR
MO-M9 M • 10 Wkts • 8.4 Econ • 12.5 SR
MO-M9 M • 9 Wkts • 8.45 Econ • 14.44 SR
SQUAD
SB-M
MO-M
PLAYER
ROLE
|Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batter
Match details
|The Rose Bowl, Southampton
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|01 August 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
The Hundred Men's Competition News
Nicholas Pooran powers Northern Superchargers to seven-wicket victory
West Indies batter top-scores with 62 from 34 balls to take down Brave's target of 147
Jordan Thompson seals Trent Rockets heist in one-run thriller
Gripping finale as Manchester Originals squander winning position with two needed from three balls
Bethell, Mousley contenders for England's white-ball overhaul
Meet the Bajan and the Brummie who are dreaming of playing international cricket together
Welsh Fire go down in flames as Oval Invincibles defend 114 at Cardiff
Zampa leads stellar bowling attack to two wins from two in low-scoring encounter