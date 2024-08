Southern Brave 117 for 3 (Evans 25*) beat Manchester Originals 116 for 6 (Madsen 43*, C Overton 2-11) by seven wickets

A stingy display from Southern Brave's bowlers paved the way for a comfortable seven-wicket win over winless Manchester Originals at the Utilita Bowl. After restricting the Originals to 116 for 6 the hosts, who were without the rested Jofra Archer, cruised home with 22 balls to spare in front of 10,337 fans.

Craig Overton was the pick of the home attack, returning 2 for 11 from 20 balls, while England duo Tymal Mills and Chris Jordan both also claimed two wickets apiece. Brave opener Alex Davies immediately broke the back of the chase with 24 from 12 balls and Laurie Evans finished it off with an unbeaten 25 from 15 balls.

Victory moved Brave level with four teams on four points at the top of the table while Originals, without injured skipper Jos Buttler, remain bottom.

Brave captain James Vince opted to bowl with the threat of rain but an inspired bowling performance meant the game didn't last long enough for the wet weather to arrive. Craig Overton quickly removed openers Phil Salt and Max Holder as the visitors managed only 16 for 2 from the 25-ball powerplay.

Veteran batter Wayne Madsen tried to piece the innings together with an unbeaten 43 from 37 balls and eventually found some support through Jamie Overton.

The pair combined for 57 valuable runs, after Originals were 41 for 4 at halfway, with Jamie Overton swiping one of just two sixes in the innings. Mills bowled Jamie Overton with a slower ball before Usama Mir hit his own stumps to finish a limp innings.

Davies got Brave off to a fast start by crashing 24 from 10 balls before Vince had even faced. Tom Hartley got the opener to chip a catch to Paul Walter before steady 20s from Vince and Leus du Plooy kept Brave above the required rate. Evans completed the job alongside James Coles with a misfield handing the hosts the winning runs.

Meerkat Match Hero Craig Overton said: "It was obviously a great win. We just needed to bash the top of the stumps for as long as possible and make it tough for their batters. Home games here are massive for us - we need to win them and if we can nick one away then we'll be there or thereabouts to reach the knockouts."