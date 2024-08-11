Matches (17)
WI vs SA (1)
Men's Hundred (3)
Canada T20 (3)
Women's Hundred (3)
ZIM vs SA [Emerging] (1)
One-Day Cup (5)
AUS-W vs IND-W [A] (1)
Invincibles vs Spirit, 26th Match at London, Men's Hundred, Aug 11 2024 - Live Cricket Score
26th Match, The Oval, August 11, 2024, The Hundred Men's Competition
What will be the toss result?
OI-M Win & Bat
LS-M Win & Bat
OI-M Win & Bowl
LS-M Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Invincibles
W
L
W
W
W
Spirit
L
W
L
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 03:33
batters to watch(Recent stats)
OI-M10 M • 219 Runs • 27.38 Avg • 163.43 SR
OI-M10 M • 213 Runs • 21.3 Avg • 144.89 SR
LS-M10 M • 133 Runs • 13.3 Avg • 120.9 SR
LS-M6 M • 127 Runs • 21.17 Avg • 156.79 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
OI-M9 M • 19 Wkts • 7.03 Econ • 9.47 SR
OI-M10 M • 16 Wkts • 8.22 Econ • 10.62 SR
LS-M10 M • 11 Wkts • 8.16 Econ • 14.9 SR
LS-M8 M • 8 Wkts • 8.73 Econ • 19.75 SR
SQUAD
OI-M
LS-M
PLAYER
ROLE
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Kennington Oval, London
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|11 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
The Hundred Men's Competition News
Spirit season over as Originals record first win
Phil Salt fifty, Fazalhaq Farooqi's three wickets seal victory at Lord's
Test newbie Jordan Cox shows minerals to take Oval Invincibles top
In tough conditions, Cox - with the help of Sam Curran - marshalled the chase against top-spot rivals Southern Brave
Rashid Khan four-for, Alex Hales 68 put Trent Rockets back on track
Rockets recover from back-to-back defeats with clinical 22-run win over London Spirit
Phoenix romp to crushing victory in just 39 balls
Superchargers bowled out for 83 - the second-lowest total in the Men's Hundred