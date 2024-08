Invincibles now need to beat Trent Rockets on Wednesday to move directly to the final

Oval Invincibles 100 for 1 (Cox 61*, Stone 1-16) beat London Spirit 96 (Pepper 27, Zampa 4-17) by nine wickets

Oval Invincibles secured passage to the knock-out rounds of The Hundred after a Jordan Cox fifty took them to a straight-forward victory over London Spirit at The Kia Oval.

Cox rounded off a good week after being selected for the England Men's Test team by finishing things off with a six to end up 61 not out from just 30 balls, and to take his team to a nine-wicket victory.

The result was all but settled by the halfway mark, the already-eliminated Spirit able only to post 96 from the first innings.

Michael Pepper started well for the visitors, attacking the powerplay for an 18-ball 27, but when he fell - bowled by Adam Zampa - the die was cast.

Twenty-one balls later Spirit were 52 for 5, with Ollie Pope, Shimron Hetmyer and Andre Russell back in the hutch. They never recovered, with Zampa continuing his fine tournament with 4 for 17.

Ollie Stone - like Cox, in England Men's squad for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka - ran in hard as Spirit sought to defend 96 but it was a case of when and not if for Invincibles, and Cox ended it with 37 balls to spare.

The win means Sam Billings' side - who've won six of their seven games - are guaranteed a place in the top three of the men's competition, with their final game against Trent Rockets deciding whether they'll head straight to The Hundred Final on Sunday August 18 or if they'll need to progress through The Hundred Eliminator the day before.

Meerkat Match Hero Adam Zampa said: "I'm pleased with that performance. They put us under the pump in the powerplay early but yet again there was a bit of purchase in the surface and the boys dragged it back really well through the middle.