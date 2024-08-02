Matches (15)
Invincibles vs N S-Chargers, 12th Match at London, Men's Hundred, Aug 02 2024 - Live Cricket Score

12th Match (N), The Oval, August 02, 2024, The Hundred Men's Competition
Oval Invincibles (Men) FlagOval Invincibles (Men)
Northern Superchargers (Men) FlagNorthern Superchargers (Men)
Tomorrow
5:30 PM

Match yet to begin

batters to watch(Recent stats)
WG Jacks
10 M • 247 Runs • 24.7 Avg • 151.53 SR
TK Curran
4 M • 166 Runs • 0 Avg • 184.44 SR
HC Brook
9 M • 272 Runs • 54.4 Avg • 192.9 SR
MW Short
10 M • 166 Runs • 18.44 Avg • 164.35 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
A Zampa
5 M • 12 Wkts • 6.06 Econ • 8.33 SR
NA Sowter
10 M • 11 Wkts • 8.61 Econ • 14.63 SR
RJW Topley
8 M • 13 Wkts • 8.61 Econ • 11.15 SR
AU Rashid
10 M • 12 Wkts • 7.44 Econ • 16 SR
SQUAD
OI-M
NSC-M
PLAYER
ROLE
Sam Billings (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Gus Atkinson 
Bowler
Jordan Cox 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tom Curran 
Allrounder
Sam Curran 
Allrounder
Marchant de Lange 
Bowler
Donovan Ferreira 
Allrounder
Will Jacks 
Batting Allrounder
Spencer Johnson 
Bowler
Tom Lammonby 
Batting Allrounder
Saqib Mahmood 
Bowler
Dawid Malan 
Top order Batter
Mohammad Amir Khan 
Bowler
Tawanda Muyeye 
Middle order Batter
Nathan Sowter 
Bowler
Mark Watt 
Bowler
Adam Zampa 
Bowler
Match details
Kennington Oval, London
Series
Season2024
Match days02 August 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
The Hundred Men's Competition

TEAMMWLPTNRR
OI-M22041.295
TR-M32140.700
BP-M3214-0.556
WF-M21121.076
SB-M2112-0.163
NSC-M2112-0.572
LS-M2020-0.556
MO-M2020-1.639
Full Table