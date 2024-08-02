Matches (15)
Invincibles vs N S-Chargers, 12th Match at London, Men's Hundred, Aug 02 2024 - Live Cricket Score
12th Match (N), The Oval, August 02, 2024, The Hundred Men's Competition
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Invincibles
W
W
W
W
W
N S-Chargers
L
L
L
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 01:35
batters to watch(Recent stats)
OI-M10 M • 247 Runs • 24.7 Avg • 151.53 SR
OI-M4 M • 166 Runs • 0 Avg • 184.44 SR
NSC-M9 M • 272 Runs • 54.4 Avg • 192.9 SR
NSC-M10 M • 166 Runs • 18.44 Avg • 164.35 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
OI-M5 M • 12 Wkts • 6.06 Econ • 8.33 SR
OI-M10 M • 11 Wkts • 8.61 Econ • 14.63 SR
NSC-M8 M • 13 Wkts • 8.61 Econ • 11.15 SR
NSC-M10 M • 12 Wkts • 7.44 Econ • 16 SR
SQUAD
OI-M
NSC-M
PLAYER
ROLE
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Kennington Oval, London
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|02 August 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
