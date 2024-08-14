Matches (7)
Men's Hundred (2)
WI vs SA (1)
Women's Hundred (2)
IRE vs SL [W] (1)
WCL 2 (1)
Brave vs Fire, 30th Match at Southampton, Men's Hundred, Aug 14 2024 - Live Cricket Score
30th Match, Southampton, August 14, 2024, The Hundred Men's Competition
What will be the toss result?
SB-M Win & Bat
WF-M Win & Bat
SB-M Win & Bowl
WF-M Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Brave
W
W
W
L
W
Fire
L
W
L
NR
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 02:18
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SB-M10 M • 438 Runs • 62.57 Avg • 146.97 SR
SB-M6 M • 155 Runs • 38.75 Avg • 164.89 SR
WF-M9 M • 193 Runs • 24.13 Avg • 109.03 SR
WF-M10 M • 160 Runs • 22.86 Avg • 123.07 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SB-M10 M • 19 Wkts • 8.25 Econ • 9.26 SR
SB-M10 M • 16 Wkts • 9.28 Econ • 11.56 SR
WF-M10 M • 13 Wkts • 5.73 Econ • 12.15 SR
WF-M6 M • 11 Wkts • 6.11 Econ • 9.72 SR
SQUAD
SB-M
WF-M
PLAYER
ROLE
|Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batter
Match details
|The Rose Bowl, Southampton
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|14 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
The Hundred Men's Competition News
Tim Southee knocks Rockets out as Phoenix stay in race
Rockets' decision to retire Imad Wasim out backfires before Jacob Bethell ices chase
England wait for scan results after Ben Stokes injures hamstring in the Hundred
England captain limps off field 10 days before first Test against Sri Lanka
Stokes injury overshadows Pooran heroics in Northern Derby
West Indies star struck 66* to move Superchargers into top three after England Test captain retired hurt
Adam Zampa runs through Spirit to confirm Invincibles' play-off berth
Invincibles now need to beat Trent Rockets on Wednesday to move directly to the final