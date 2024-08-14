Matches (7)
Men's Hundred (2)
WI vs SA (1)
Women's Hundred (2)
IRE vs SL [W] (1)
WCL 2 (1)

Brave vs Fire, 30th Match at Southampton, Men's Hundred, Aug 14 2024 - Live Cricket Score

30th Match, Southampton, August 14, 2024, The Hundred Men's Competition
Southern Brave (Men) FlagSouthern Brave (Men)
Welsh Fire (Men) FlagWelsh Fire (Men)
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
batters to watch(Recent stats)
JM Vince
10 M • 438 Runs • 62.57 Avg • 146.97 SR
KA Pollard
6 M • 155 Runs • 38.75 Avg • 164.89 SR
JM Bairstow
9 M • 193 Runs • 24.13 Avg • 109.03 SR
JM Clarke
10 M • 160 Runs • 22.86 Avg • 123.07 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
CJ Jordan
10 M • 19 Wkts • 8.25 Econ • 9.26 SR
TS Mills
10 M • 16 Wkts • 9.28 Econ • 11.56 SR
DJ Willey
10 M • 13 Wkts • 5.73 Econ • 12.15 SR
Haris Rauf
6 M • 11 Wkts • 6.11 Econ • 9.72 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
SQUAD
SB-M
WF-M
PLAYER
ROLE
James Vince (c)
Batter
Jofra Archer 
Bowler
Danny Briggs 
Bowler
James Coles 
Allrounder
Alex Davies 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Leus du Plooy 
Middle order Batter
Laurie Evans 
Batter
Andre Fletcher 
Top order Batter
George Garton 
Bowling Allrounder
Akeal Hosein 
Bowler
Daniel Hughes 
Opening Batter
Chris Jordan 
Bowler
Tymal Mills 
Bowler
Craig Overton 
Bowling Allrounder
Kieron Pollard 
Batting Allrounder
Rehan Ahmed 
Bowling Allrounder
Joe Weatherley 
Batter
Match details
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
Series
Season2024
Match days14 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
The Hundred Men's Competition

TEAMMWLPTNRR
OI-M761121.072
SB-M752100.595
BP-M752100.324
NSC-M7429-0.684
TR-M73460.330
WF-M7245-0.215
MO-M7162-0.823
LS-M7162-0.884
Full Table