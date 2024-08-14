Matches (7)
Rockets vs Invincibles, 31st Match at Nottingham, Men's Hundred, Aug 14 2024 - Live Cricket Score

31st Match (N), Nottingham, August 14, 2024, The Hundred Men's Competition
Trent Rockets (Men) FlagTrent Rockets (Men)
Oval Invincibles (Men) FlagOval Invincibles (Men)
Tomorrow
5:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
T Banton
7 M • 205 Runs • 29.29 Avg • 151.85 SR
AD Hales
10 M • 200 Runs • 20 Avg • 131.57 SR
SM Curran
10 M • 184 Runs • 26.29 Avg • 157.26 SR
SW Billings
10 M • 168 Runs • 24 Avg • 128.24 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SJ Cook
10 M • 10 Wkts • 9.14 Econ • 16.8 SR
Rashid Khan
5 M • 9 Wkts • 8.64 Econ • 11.11 SR
A Zampa
9 M • 21 Wkts • 6.8 Econ • 8.57 SR
SM Curran
10 M • 18 Wkts • 7.38 Econ • 9.16 SR
Head to headLAST 3 MATCHES
SQUAD
TR-M
OI-M
PLAYER
ROLE
Lewis Gregory (c)
Allrounder
Tom Alsop 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tom Banton 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sam Cook 
Bowler
Chris Green 
Bowling Allrounder
Sam Hain 
Middle order Batter
Alex Hales 
Opening Batter
Calvin Harrison 
Bowling Allrounder
Imad Wasim 
Allrounder
Adam Lyth 
Batter
Riley Meredith 
Bowler
Rovman Powell 
Middle order Batter
Rashid Khan 
Bowling Allrounder
Ollie Robinson 
Bowler
Joe Root 
Top order Batter
Jordan Thompson 
Bowling Allrounder
John Turner 
Bowler
Luke Wood 
Bowler
Match details
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Series
Season2024
Match days14 August 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
The Hundred Men's Competition

TEAMMWLPTNRR
OI-M761121.072
SB-M752100.595
BP-M752100.324
NSC-M7429-0.684
TR-M73460.330
WF-M7245-0.215
MO-M7162-0.823
LS-M7162-0.884
Full Table