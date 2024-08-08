Matches (18)
Men's Hundred (3)
Canada T20 (2)
Women's Hundred (3)
One-Day Cup (7)
WI vs SA (1)
SL vs IND (1)
AUS-W vs IND-W [A] (1)

Fire vs N S-Chargers, 21st Match at Cardiff, Men's Hundred, Aug 08 2024 - Live Cricket Score

21st Match, Cardiff, August 08, 2024, The Hundred Men's Competition
PrevNext
Welsh Fire (Men) FlagWelsh Fire (Men)
Northern Superchargers (Men) FlagNorthern Superchargers (Men)
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
WF-M Win & Bat
NSC-M Win & Bat
WF-M Win & Bowl
NSC-M Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 02:42
batters to watch(Recent stats)
JM Bairstow
9 M • 193 Runs • 21.44 Avg • 106.62 SR
TB Abell
10 M • 176 Runs • 29.33 Avg • 118.12 SR
HC Brook
9 M • 288 Runs • 41.14 Avg • 170.41 SR
AJ Hose
10 M • 174 Runs • 19.33 Avg • 128.88 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
DA Payne
9 M • 12 Wkts • 7.66 Econ • 12.91 SR
DJ Willey
10 M • 11 Wkts • 5.54 Econ • 13.18 SR
AU Rashid
9 M • 12 Wkts • 7.95 Econ • 14.58 SR
RJW Topley
7 M • 7 Wkts • 10.65 Econ • 17.14 SR
Head to headLAST 3 MATCHES
SQUAD
WF-M
NSC-M
PLAYER
ROLE
Tom Abell 
Batting Allrounder
Jonny Bairstow 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jake Ball 
Bowler
Joe Clarke 
Top order Batter
Chris Cooke 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mason Crane 
Bowler
Stephen Eskinazi 
Middle order Batter
Ben Green 
Allrounder
Haris Rauf 
Bowler
Matt Henry 
Bowler
Tom Kohler-Cadmore 
Wicketkeeper Batter
David Payne 
Bowler
Glenn Phillips 
Allrounder
Roelof van der Merwe 
Bowling Allrounder
Luke Wells 
Top order Batter
David Willey 
Bowling Allrounder
Match details
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
Series
Season2024
Match days08 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
The Hundred Men's Competition News

Phoenix romp to crushing victory in just 39 balls

Superchargers bowled out for 83 - the second-lowest total in the Men's Hundred

Phoenix romp to crushing victory in just 39 balls

Sam Curran holds his nerve as Invincibles win last-ball thriller

Allrounder top scores then concedes just three runs from final five balls as Invincibles go top of table

Sam Curran holds his nerve as Invincibles win last-ball thriller

'All three formats would be awesome' - Jordan Cox in dreamland after maiden Test call-up

A surprise inclusion for this month's three-match series with Sri Lanka, Cox could be an all-format international by the end of the summer

'All three formats would be awesome' - Jordan Cox in dreamland after maiden Test call-up

James Vince stars again to take Southern Brave clear at the top

Captain bats through another innings unbeaten before Mills and Briggs extinguish Fire

James Vince stars again to take Southern Brave clear at the top

Flintoff: Top Gear crash 'something I'll have to deal with for rest of my life'

Former England allrounder discusses impact of physical and mental injuries sustained in 2022 for new TV documentary

Flintoff: Top Gear crash 'something I'll have to deal with for rest of my life'
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

The Hundred Men's Competition

TEAMMWLPTNRR
SB-M54181.055
OI-M54180.705
BP-M53260.193
NSC-M5326-0.917
TR-M42240.475
WF-M5234-0.159
LS-M4132-0.409
MO-M5050-1.216
Full Table