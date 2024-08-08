Matches (18)
Fire vs N S-Chargers, 21st Match at Cardiff, Men's Hundred, Aug 08 2024 - Live Cricket Score
21st Match, Cardiff, August 08, 2024, The Hundred Men's Competition
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Fire
W
L
L
W
L
N S-Chargers
L
W
W
W
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
WF-M9 M • 193 Runs • 21.44 Avg • 106.62 SR
WF-M10 M • 176 Runs • 29.33 Avg • 118.12 SR
NSC-M9 M • 288 Runs • 41.14 Avg • 170.41 SR
NSC-M10 M • 174 Runs • 19.33 Avg • 128.88 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
WF-M9 M • 12 Wkts • 7.66 Econ • 12.91 SR
WF-M10 M • 11 Wkts • 5.54 Econ • 13.18 SR
NSC-M9 M • 12 Wkts • 7.95 Econ • 14.58 SR
NSC-M7 M • 7 Wkts • 10.65 Econ • 17.14 SR
SQUAD
WF-M
NSC-M
PLAYER
ROLE
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
Match details
|Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|08 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
