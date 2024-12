London Spirit axe Trevor Bayliss after three wins in last two seasons

Bayliss' side were particularly poor in 2024, losing seven of their eight matches with a scrappy three-wicket win over Welsh Fire the only exception. Their top picks at the draft, Shimron Hetmyer and Andre Russell, managed 216 runs between them, and Dan Lawrence was unable to get them out of a rut as captain.

The Spirit's struggles in the men's Hundred were only emphasised by the success of their women's team, who won the title for the first time under Heather Knight and Ashley Noffke . Noffke has since signed an extension for the 2025 edition, though has lost assistant Ali Maiden to Birmingham Phoenix

"We'd all like to thank Trevor for his considerable efforts across the last three seasons," Fraser Stewart, London Spirit's general manager and the MCC's head of cricket, said in a statement. "He initially joined us in difficult circumstances and led the side to a strong finish in 2022, but the team hasn't been able to replicate that success since.