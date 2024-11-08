Ali Maiden named head coach of Birmingham Phoenix women

Ali Maiden has been appointed head coach of Birmingham Phoenix women's team for the 2025 season of the Hundred. Maiden takes over from Ben Sawyer, whose contract was not renewed after four seasons in charge.

A World Cup winner as assistant coach to England Women in 2017, Maiden was on the staff with London Spirit for their women's Hundred title success during the summer. He was appointed Bears Women's head coach in August, having previously been batting coach at Yorkshire.

"Ali arrives at the Phoenix with vast experience in the women's game, both internationally and in franchise cricket," Craig Flindall, Birmingham Phoenix general manager, said. "He was selected as the new Bears Women head coach following a rigorous selection process so we know he is a high calibre appointment.

"2025 is very much a transitional year for the Phoenix, with new investors expected to come on board next year, and I'm sure Ali will help us through that period as we look to challenge again at the top of the table.

"I'm very grateful for everything Ben has done during his five years with Phoenix Women and everyone here wishes him all the very best for the future."