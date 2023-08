Marizanne Kapp showed her wares with 64 not out • Getty Images

Oval Invincibles 142 for 5 (Kapp 64*, Winfield-Hill 41) beat Birmingham Phoenix 132 for 6 (Devine 53, Scholfield 3-30) by 10 runs

Oval Invincibles kept their title defence alive with an impressive 10-run win over Birmingham Phoenix at Edgbaston.

Invincibles overpowered the struggling home side after piling up 142 for 5 thanks to Marizanne Kapp 's blistering 64 not out off 40 balls and Lauren Winfield-Hill's composed 41 off 33 balls.

The Phoenix reply was given a thrilling launch by Sophie Devine but after she fell to Ryana MacDonald-Gay for 53 off 34 balls, the chase lost impetus. Phoenix fell short on 132 for 6 and remain rooted to the foot of the table, still without a win from a bitterly disappointing campaign.

Invincibles, meanwhile, are right back in the mix after victory from a game they dominated from ball one. Put in, they started solidly with openers Winfield-Hill and Suzie Bates - who will captain for the rest of the season after Dane van Niekerk's injury - adding 31 in 27 balls, assisted by some untidy fielding.

Katie Levick returned economical figures including two wickets in two balls • ECB/Getty Images

Their progress was stalled by Katie Levick who broke through with wickets in successive balls on the way to taking two wickets for just one run in her first set. Levick turned one past the charging Bates for Amy Jones to complete a simple stumping before Alice Capsey attempted to cut her first ball and nicked it to the wicketkeeper.

That untidy fielding included a reprieve for Winfield-Hill, who was dropped on 9 by Sterre Kalis at backward point off Tess Flintoff, and the opener made Phoenix pay in a stand of 59 in 42 balls with Kapp.

After Winfield-Hill lifted Hannah Baker to long on, Paige Scholfield kept the rate high with a nine-ball 17 before Kapp took the total from decent to daunting with a ferocious late onslaught. The South African posted a 34-ball half-century as she smashed most of the 26 which came from the last ten balls.

Phoenix needed a flying start and Devine supplied it with an exhibition of clean hitting which saw her side race to 50 in just 26 balls. Her second six took her to a 26-ball half-century including 40 in fours and sixes.

It was high-quality striking which lifted the home fans' hopes of a win to keep their campaign alive but Devine's next attempt to land a six, off MacDonald-Gay, found only the calm hands of Kapp at long leg. Amy Jones soon chopped MacDonald-Gay to short third man and Erin Burns' counter-attack was terminated by a straight ball from Scholfield as the required rate escalated.