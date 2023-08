New Zealand's Suzie Bates will take over as Oval Invincibles' captain for the rest of the season

Dane van Niekerk played just two matches before being sidelined • Alex Davidson/ECB via Getty Images

Oval Invincibles captain Dane van Niekerk has been ruled out of the remainder of the Women's Hundred with a fracture on her right thumb.

She suffered the injury during Invincibles' win over Manchester Originals and scans revealed an intra-articular fracture that will require surgery, Invincibles said in a statement.

New Zealand's Suzie Bates will take over captaincy in van Niekerk's absence. Invincibles are expected to announce a replacement player soon.

"I'm very sad to be ruled out of the tournament," Van Niekerk said in a statement. "I felt like I was hitting my stride in the game against the the Originals so to get injured in the same match is incredibly frustrating."

Van Niekerk will stay with the team for the competition. "I'll stay with the group to offer Suzie and the team all the support I can," she said. "I am very grateful to everyone that offered me their kind wishes after I missed the Superchargers game - it means a great amount."

Van Niekerk played two matches, scoring 2 against Welsh Fire before hitting 42 off 23 against the Originals. She then missed the game against Northern Superchargers with injury.

With just one win in four matches, out of which one was abandoned due to rain, the Invincibles, who have won both the previous editions of the Women's Hundred, are currently sixth on the points table