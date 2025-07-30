England quicks await India acid test after two-year changing of the guard

This will be the 17th match without either, but the first home series decider since that Broad farewell. England's new-look, four-pronged, right-arm seam attack has been picked to deliver victory on a pitch with extra live grass but, with five days of low cloud forecast as well, there will be plenty opportunity for this attack to be judged by the standards of those bygone legends.

What wistfulness there remains for England's most prolific seamers - 1308 dismissals between them - is mitigated by Anderson's ongoing summer with Lancashire and Broad's musings on Sky Sports. The game has moved on. The country, too. But a necessary shuffling of England's deck after a gruelling fourth Test has brought the ongoing job of replacing them on the field into focus.

Jofra Archer (two Tests) and Brydon Carse (four) are having to rest because of their workloads. This highlights both this series' condensed schedule and the durability of Anderson and Broad. It is a quality often lost amid the talk of their longevity.

Anderson played all five matches in nine different series. Broad did the same in ten. Chris Woakes will do so for the first time this week at the age of 36.

Woakes, however, is something of an anomaly. He's the renaissance man of this attack, a player who wrote his worth in the shadows of Anderson and Broad for 11 years before being tasked with leading the attack out of it.

May this be his last stop in the shepherding role? It is not beyond the realms of possibility that this will be Woakes' 62nd and final cap, with an Ashes tour of Australia to follow. Arguably his biggest task has now arrived; he will need to dig even deeper after 167 overs across four Tests, and guide Josh Tongue Gus Atkinson and Jamie Overton through to the other side. Starting with a first series victory over India since 2018.

It has been a peculiar three weeks for that trio. Tongue was left out for Archer after two Tests. At the time, he was the leading wicket-taker in the series with 11 at 33.63.

James Anderson and Stuart Broad inspect the ball during their final Test together in 2023 • AFP/Getty Images

Atkinson, added to the squad from the third Test, was not selected at either Lord's or Old Trafford, and subsequently released to Surrey, who passed him on to their second team. Neither country nor county were willing to risk him this early, despite the fact he had been passed fully fit from a hamstring injury sustained during the one-off Test against Zimbabwe

Much like England, Surrey were also wary of adding too much risk to their attack against Yorkshire, given they were already playing Overton. In that instance, country and county had been in sync, an agreement from Surrey with England that Overton would get game-time having not been needed for the first two games.

In a series of immense toil, both are fresh, while Tongue's 81 overs constitute just 11% of the mammoth 691.2 overs that England's quicks have sent down in the course of four Tests. And even Tongue has had a month off, barring 22 overs for Nottinghamshire last week.

Their jobs, however, will be harder than those they are replacing, given Ben Stokes' absence . England's captain, the standout bowler of the series, was still wrestling with the decision not to play as early as the start of the team's training session on Tuesday morning.

Stokes' grade three shoulder tear had ruled him out from bowling, but he was still on course to play as a batter until further medical advice and guidance from head coach Brendon McCullum ushered him towards a sensible decision. Even then, his biggest deliberation was the exact make-up of the seam attack that will attempt to make up the difference.

"You go through so many different scenarios with potentials of the game," Stokes said. "Turning up here and seeing the wicket, a lot greener and bit more live grass than the other wickets, we probably would have gone down the route of four seamers even if I played and couldn't bowl."

The very fact that Tongue, Atkinson and Overton have been entrusted to punch this last ticket will give them some encouragement. As usual, when Ollie Pope deputises, Stokes will oversee everything off the field. But his faith in this trio, all of whom were handed debuts on his watch, will only go so far.

It is worth stepping back and appreciating just how tricky it has been to navigate the land since Anderson's and Broad's retirements. Men's managing director Rob Key was the key driver in assembling an array of quicks that could not just soften the blow from moving on from two legends, but ensure that England would never have to ask too much from their new batch. That aim, however, has proved nigh on impossible to deliver.

Gus Atkinson will be part of England's fast-bowling attack at the Oval • Getty Images

Then there are those given recognition, but nothing more for now. Josh Hull , handed a surprise debut in this corresponding fixture last summer, has showed signs of progression for Leicestershire without looking like being in contention any time soon. It remains too early for the young Hampshire duo of Sonny Baker and Eddie Jack , even if both have been pushed - the former handed a development contract after the Lions tour to Australia at the start of the year, the latter training with England ahead of the first Test after impressing for the England Lions. Even someone like 29-year-old Luke Wood , Lancashire's left-arm quick, has been part of conversations without anything tangible, having piqued McCullum's interest upon a return to the T20Is against West Indies.

For now, it all rests on a trio coming in to the cauldron cold. Their experiences at international level will offer them a crutch - Atkinson's record-breaking 2024, Tongue's impressive start in 2023's Ashes, and the management's clear regard for Overton as a multi-format cricketer.