BAN Under-19 vs S Africa U19, 5th Match at Harare, U19 Tri Series (ZIM), Jul 31 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
5th Match, Harare, July 31, 2025, Tri-Nation Under-19s Tournament in Zimbabwe
Bangladesh Under-19s FlagBangladesh Under-19s
175
South Africa Under-19s FlagSouth Africa Under-19s
(36.5/50 ov, T:176) 176/5

S Africa U19 won by 5 wickets (with 79 balls remaining)

YODI CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 ovs
Kamo Phiri* 
(rhb)
370042.853 (6b)3 (7b)
Vihan Pretorius 
(lhb)
21223095.4513 (12b)19 (16b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Iqbal Hossain Emon 
(rm)
9.514314.373960-
Al Fahad 
(rm)
922933.224140-
MatRunsHSAve
5552013.75
57021*23.33
MatWktsBBIAve
30424/2427.21
14336/4413.79
 Last BatBandile Mbatha 2 (9b) FOW159/5 (33.6 Ov)
2
1
1lb
1
4
36th
1
4
35th
1
1
1
34th
W
33rd
1w
4
1
Match centre 
36.5
2
Iqbal Hossain Emon to Phiri, 2 runs
36.4
1
Iqbal Hossain Emon to Pretorius, 1 run
36.3
1lb
Iqbal Hossain Emon to Phiri, 1 leg bye
36.2
1
Iqbal Hossain Emon to Pretorius, 1 run
36.1
4
Iqbal Hossain Emon to Pretorius, FOUR runs
end of over 365 runs
SA19: 167/5CRR: 4.63 RRR: 0.64
Kamo Phiri1 (5b)
Vihan Pretorius15 (19b 2x4)
Al Fahad 9-2-29-3
Iqbal Hossain Emon 9-1-35-1
35.6
Al Fahad to Phiri, no run
35.5
1
Al Fahad to Pretorius, 1 run
35.4
Al Fahad to Pretorius, no run
35.3
4
Al Fahad to Pretorius, FOUR runs
35.2
Al Fahad to Pretorius, no run
35.1
Al Fahad to Pretorius, no run
end of over 353 runs
SA19: 162/5CRR: 4.62 RRR: 0.93
Kamo Phiri1 (4b)
Vihan Pretorius10 (14b 1x4)
Iqbal Hossain Emon 9-1-35-1
Al Fahad 8-2-24-3
34.6
Iqbal Hossain Emon to Phiri, no run
34.5
Iqbal Hossain Emon to Phiri, no run
34.4
1
Iqbal Hossain Emon to Pretorius, 1 run
34.3
1
Iqbal Hossain Emon to Phiri, 1 run
34.2
Iqbal Hossain Emon to Phiri, no run
34.1
1
Iqbal Hossain Emon to Pretorius, 1 run
end of over 34Wicket maiden
SA19: 159/5CRR: 4.67 RRR: 1.06
Vihan Pretorius8 (12b 1x4)
Al Fahad 8-2-24-3
Iqbal Hossain Emon 8-1-32-1
33.6
W
Al Fahad to Mbatha, OUT
Bandile Mbatha c sub (Md Rafi Uzzaman Rafi) b Al Fahad 2 (9b 0x4 0x6 16m) SR: 22.22
33.5
Al Fahad to Mbatha, no run
33.4
Al Fahad to Mbatha, no run
Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
Match details
Harare Sports Club
TossBangladesh Under-19s, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025
Match numberYODI no. 1574
Match days31 July 2025 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
Zimbabwe
Sarah Dambanevana
Zimbabwe
Stanley Gogwe
Reserve Umpire
Zimbabwe
David Shawane
Match Referee
Zimbabwe
Emmanuel Dube
PointsSouth Africa Under-19s 2, Bangladesh Under-19s 0
S Africa U19 Innings
Player NameRB
J van Schalkwyk
caught615
M Bulbulia
caught3942
A Manack
lbw5778
J Rowles
caught4149
V Pretorius
not out2122
B Mbatha
caught29
K Phiri
not out37
Extras(lb 2, nb 1, w 4)
Total176(5 wkts; 36.5 ovs)
Tri-Nation Under-19s Tournament in Zimbabwe

TeamMWLPT
SA194316
BD193214
ZIM193030
Full Table