BAN Under-19 vs S Africa U19, 5th Match at Harare, U19 Tri Series (ZIM), Jul 31 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
5th Match, Harare, July 31, 2025, Tri-Nation Under-19s Tournament in Zimbabwe
(36.5/50 ov, T:176) 176/5
S Africa U19 won by 5 wickets (with 79 balls remaining)
YODI CAREER
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 ovs
(rhb)
|3
|7
|0
|0
|42.85
|3 (6b)
|3 (7b)
(lhb)
|21
|22
|3
|0
|95.45
|13 (12b)
|19 (16b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(rm)
|9.5
|1
|43
|1
|4.37
|39
|6
|0
|-
(rm)
|9
|2
|29
|3
|3.22
|41
|4
|0
|-
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|5
|55
|20
|13.75
|5
|70
|21*
|23.33
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|30
|42
|4/24
|27.21
|14
|33
|6/44
|13.79
Last Bat: Bandile Mbatha 2 (9b) • FOW: 159/5 (33.6 Ov)
Match centre
36.5
2
Iqbal Hossain Emon to Phiri, 2 runs
36.4
1
Iqbal Hossain Emon to Pretorius, 1 run
36.3
1lb
Iqbal Hossain Emon to Phiri, 1 leg bye
36.2
1
Iqbal Hossain Emon to Pretorius, 1 run
36.1
4
Iqbal Hossain Emon to Pretorius, FOUR runs
end of over 365 runs
SA19: 167/5CRR: 4.63 • RRR: 0.64
Kamo Phiri1 (5b)
Vihan Pretorius15 (19b 2x4)
Al Fahad 9-2-29-3
Iqbal Hossain Emon 9-1-35-1
35.6
•
Al Fahad to Phiri, no run
35.5
1
Al Fahad to Pretorius, 1 run
35.4
•
Al Fahad to Pretorius, no run
35.3
4
Al Fahad to Pretorius, FOUR runs
35.2
•
Al Fahad to Pretorius, no run
35.1
•
Al Fahad to Pretorius, no run
end of over 353 runs
SA19: 162/5CRR: 4.62 • RRR: 0.93
Kamo Phiri1 (4b)
Vihan Pretorius10 (14b 1x4)
Iqbal Hossain Emon 9-1-35-1
Al Fahad 8-2-24-3
34.6
•
Iqbal Hossain Emon to Phiri, no run
34.5
•
Iqbal Hossain Emon to Phiri, no run
34.4
1
Iqbal Hossain Emon to Pretorius, 1 run
34.3
1
Iqbal Hossain Emon to Phiri, 1 run
34.2
•
Iqbal Hossain Emon to Phiri, no run
34.1
1
Iqbal Hossain Emon to Pretorius, 1 run
end of over 34Wicket maiden
SA19: 159/5CRR: 4.67 • RRR: 1.06
Vihan Pretorius8 (12b 1x4)
Al Fahad 8-2-24-3
Iqbal Hossain Emon 8-1-32-1
33.6
W
Al Fahad to Mbatha, OUT
Bandile Mbatha c sub (Md Rafi Uzzaman Rafi) b Al Fahad 2 (9b 0x4 0x6 16m) SR: 22.22
33.5
•
Al Fahad to Mbatha, no run
33.4
•
Al Fahad to Mbatha, no run
Match details
|Harare Sports Club
|Toss
|Bangladesh Under-19s, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|YODI no. 1574
|Match days
|31 July 2025 - day (50-over match)
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|South Africa Under-19s 2, Bangladesh Under-19s 0
S Africa U19 Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|6
|15
|caught
|39
|42
|lbw
|57
|78
|caught
|41
|49
|not out
|21
|22
|caught
|2
|9
|not out
|3
|7
|Extras
|(lb 2, nb 1, w 4)
|Total
|176(5 wkts; 36.5 ovs)
