Rain forces early tea after India lose Gill

India, though, were recovering from that. Sai Sudharsan was leaving the ball well - a marked improvement from the last Test where he was out for a duck leaving the ball to second slip - and seemed better equipped to handle balls aimed at his body as well. He is 28 off 84, having played some gorgeous drives down the ground. There were only six overs bowled in the middle session due to rain interruptions but that was still enough to cause a significant dent to India, whose hopes now lie with one batter who made his debut on this tour and another on the comeback trail which might not have a lot of trail left. Karun Nair, brought back in place of Shardul Thakur, was unbeaten on 0 off 8 at tea.