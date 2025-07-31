Rain forces early tea after India lose Gill
Gill was run out for his first score past 20 and under 100 since arriving in England
Shubman Gill has been the man all through this tour and once again he was able to tick off a record - most runs by an India captain in a Test series - but his poor luck with the toss continued. And just as he was helping get his team past that disadvantage he was run out for his first score past 20 and under 100 since arriving in England, meaning he had gotten a start and, against the odds, gave it away. Ten balls later, the rain came and swept everyone back into the dressing room. It was as untimely as a wicket could ever be, leaving India at 85 for 3.
B Sai Sudharsan was the batter at the other end, and although he took a step forward, there was no way he was going to make it across for a single. Of all the ways to get out on a pitch with 8mm of grass and consistent sideways movement - both swing and seam. India were negotiating all that well for the most part. Gus Atkinson, returning to the fold after just a second XIs game to judge his fitness, was the single biggest threat from England. He took down Yashasvi Jaiswal in the fourth over and had a part to play in the Gill run-out as well - quick to spot the opportunity in his follow-through and nailing a direct hit at the keeper's end.
England went into the Oval Test with a vastly changed bowling attack, Chris Woakes the unlikely survivor despite playing all five matches. Ben Stokes was out with injury. Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse were rested and the replacements didn't seem quite up for it. Josh Tongue gave away 11 runs in wides in his first over and Jamie Overton's first three overs cost more than five runs apiece. Atkinson was keeping them in it, his first spell a wonderful example of how to keep it simple and reap the rewards on offer. He pitched the ball up, kept a tight line around off stump and walked away with figures of 6-1-7-1.
India, though, were recovering from that. Sai Sudharsan was leaving the ball well - a marked improvement from the last Test where he was out for a duck leaving the ball to second slip - and seemed better equipped to handle balls aimed at his body as well. He is 28 off 84, having played some gorgeous drives down the ground. There were only six overs bowled in the middle session due to rain interruptions but that was still enough to cause a significant dent to India, whose hopes now lie with one batter who made his debut on this tour and another on the comeback trail which might not have a lot of trail left. Karun Nair, brought back in place of Shardul Thakur, was unbeaten on 0 off 8 at tea.