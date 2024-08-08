Matches (18)
Men's Hundred (3)
Canada T20 (2)
Women's Hundred (3)
One-Day Cup (7)
WI vs SA (1)
SL vs IND (1)
AUS-W vs IND-W [A] (1)

Fire vs N S-Chargers, 21st Match at Cardiff, Women's Hundred, Aug 08 2024

21st Match, Cardiff, August 08, 2024, The Hundred Women's Competition
Welsh Fire (Women) FlagWelsh Fire (Women)
Northern Superchargers (Women) FlagNorthern Superchargers (Women)
Tomorrow
10:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Last five matches
Match centre
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SIR Dunkley
10 M • 334 Runs • 37.11 Avg • 139.16 SR
TT Beaumont
10 M • 280 Runs • 31.11 Avg • 134.61 SR
P Litchfield
10 M • 217 Runs • 24.11 Avg • 124 SR
A Sutherland
5 M • 162 Runs • 40.5 Avg • 139.65 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
FR Davies
9 M • 12 Wkts • 7.31 Econ • 13.33 SR
JL Jonassen
5 M • 8 Wkts • 6.77 Econ • 11.75 SR
KL Cross
10 M • 14 Wkts • 7.39 Econ • 12.92 SR
LCN Smith
7 M • 13 Wkts • 6.23 Econ • 10 SR
Head to headLAST 4 MATCHES
SQUAD
WF-W
NSC-W
PLAYER
ROLE
Tammy Beaumont 
Opening Batter
Sarah Bryce 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Kate Coppack 
Bowler
Freya Davies 
Bowler
Georgia Davis 
Bowler
Sophia Dunkley 
Batting Allrounder
Georgia Elwiss 
Batting Allrounder
Phoebe Franklin 
Batter
Alex Griffiths 
Allrounder
Shabnim Ismail 
Bowler
Jess Jonassen 
Bowler
Hayley Matthews 
Opening Batter
Ella McCaughan 
Opening Batter
Claire Nicholas 
Bowler
Emily Windsor 
Batter
Match details
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
Series
Season2024
Match days08 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
The Hundred Women's Competition

TEAMMWLPTNRR
WF-W54180.198
NSC-W53171.690
OI-W5317-0.104
LS-W42150.230
MO-W5234-0.593
BP-W5234-1.070
TR-W41320.155
SB-W5041-0.451
Full Table