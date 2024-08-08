Matches (18)
Men's Hundred (3)
Canada T20 (2)
Women's Hundred (3)
One-Day Cup (7)
WI vs SA (1)
SL vs IND (1)
AUS-W vs IND-W [A] (1)
Fire vs N S-Chargers, 21st Match at Cardiff, Women's Hundred, Aug 08 2024 - Live Cricket Score
21st Match, Cardiff, August 08, 2024, The Hundred Women's Competition
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Fire
W
L
W
W
W
N S-Chargers
L
T
W
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 02:43
batters to watch(Recent stats)
WF-W10 M • 334 Runs • 37.11 Avg • 139.16 SR
WF-W10 M • 280 Runs • 31.11 Avg • 134.61 SR
NSC-W10 M • 217 Runs • 24.11 Avg • 124 SR
NSC-W5 M • 162 Runs • 40.5 Avg • 139.65 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
WF-W9 M • 12 Wkts • 7.31 Econ • 13.33 SR
WF-W5 M • 8 Wkts • 6.77 Econ • 11.75 SR
NSC-W10 M • 14 Wkts • 7.39 Econ • 12.92 SR
NSC-W7 M • 13 Wkts • 6.23 Econ • 10 SR
SQUAD
WF-W
NSC-W
PLAYER
ROLE
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
Match details
|Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|08 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
The Hundred Women's Competition News
Superchargers thump Phoenix to move second
BIrmingham Phoenix were spun out for their lowest total in the women's competition
Paige Scholfield leads Invincibles back to winning ways
Unbeaten 67-run stand with Marizanne Kapp takes charge of run chase after hosts' 125 for 4
Matthews helps skittle Brave as Fire strengthen grip on top spot
Defending champions remain winless after being dismissed for 84 in Cardiff
Kate Cross haunts Manchester Originals in Northern Derby
Annabel Sutherland leads the way before England quick bundles out former side for 92