Madhesh U19s vs KP Under-19, 1st Match at Biratnagar, Neapl U19, Oct 26 2024 - Match Result
RESULT
1st Match, Biratnagar, October 26, 2024, Naresh Shrestha Memorial U19 Men's National Cricket Tournament
PrevNext
(43/50 ov, T:186) 163
Madhesh U19s won by 22 runs
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 ovs
|1
|3
|0
|0
|33.33
|0 (0b)
|1 (3b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(rmf)
|9
|0
|37
|1
|4.11
|40
|3
|0
|-
|10
|2
|46
|3
|4.60
|42
|3
|3
|-
Last Bat: Bipin Mahato 14 (8b) • FOW: 163/10 (42.6 Ov)
end of over 438 runs • 2 wickets
KPU19: 163/10CRR: 3.79 • RRR: 3.28
Prem Kamat1 (3b)
Afrudin Rain 10-2-46-3
Abhisekh Tiwari 9-0-37-1
42.6
W
Afrudin Rain to Mahato, OUT
Bipin Mahato b Afrudin Rain 14 (8b 1x4 1x6) SR: 175
42.5
6
Afrudin Rain to Mahato, SIX runs
42.4
1
Afrudin Rain to Kamat, 1 run
42.4
1w
Afrudin Rain to Kamat, 1 wide
42.3
•
Afrudin Rain to Kamat, no run
42.2
•
Afrudin Rain to Kamat, no run
42.1
W
Afrudin Rain to Ghimire, OUT
Saujan Ghimire lbw b Afrudin Rain 5 (15b 0x4 0x6) SR: 33.33
end of over 428 runs
KPU19: 155/8CRR: 3.69 • RRR: 3.87
Bipin Mahato8 (6b 1x4)
Saujan Ghimire5 (14b)
Abhisekh Tiwari 9-0-37-1
Rajesh Yadav 8-0-31-1
41.6
2
Abhisekh Tiwari to Mahato, 2 runs
41.5
•
Abhisekh Tiwari to Mahato, no run
41.4
4
Abhisekh Tiwari to Mahato, FOUR runs
41.3
•
Abhisekh Tiwari to Mahato, no run
41.2
2
Abhisekh Tiwari to Mahato, 2 runs
41.1
•
Abhisekh Tiwari to Mahato, no run
end of over 417 runs
KPU19: 147/8CRR: 3.58 • RRR: 4.33
Saujan Ghimire5 (14b)
Bipin Mahato0 (0b)
Rajesh Yadav 8-0-31-1
Ranjit Kumar 10-6-13-3
40.6
•
Rajesh Yadav to Ghimire, no run
40.5
•
Rajesh Yadav to Ghimire, no run
40.4
•
Rajesh Yadav to Ghimire, no run
40.3
•
Rajesh Yadav to Ghimire, no run
40.3
5w
Rajesh Yadav to Ghimire, 5 wide
40.2
2
Rajesh Yadav to Ghimire, 2 runs
40.1
•
Rajesh Yadav to Ghimire, no run
Match details
|Girija Prasad Koirala Cricket Stadium
|Toss
|Madhesh Province Under-19s, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Player Of The Match
|Match days
|26 October 2024 - day (50-over match)
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Madhesh Province Under-19s 2, Koshi Province Under-19s 2
KP Under-19 Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|lbw
|9
|24
|caught
|10
|57
|run out
|1
|3
|bowled
|2
|26
|caught
|39
|48
|stumped
|6
|21
|bowled
|31
|41
|stumped
|4
|12
|lbw
|5
|15
|bowled
|14
|8
|not out
|1
|3
|Extras
|(b 5, lb 2, w 34)
|Total
|163(10 wkts; 43 ovs)
