Matches (25)
Sri Lanka vs West Indies (1)
India vs New Zealand (1)
PAK vs ENG (1)
ZIM Women vs USA Women (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
WCL 2 (1)
Emerging Teams Asia Cup (1)

Madhesh U19s vs KP Under-19, 1st Match at Biratnagar, Neapl U19, Oct 26 2024 - Match Result

RESULT
1st Match, Biratnagar, October 26, 2024, Naresh Shrestha Memorial U19 Men's National Cricket Tournament
Prev
Next

Madhesh U19s won by 22 runs

Player Of The Match
14 (8) & 7/42
bipin-mahato
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
Bet
Fan Ratings
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 ovs
Prem Kamat* 
130033.330 (0b)1 (3b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Abhisekh Tiwari 
(rmf)
903714.114030-
Afrudin Rain 
1024634.604233-
 Last BatBipin Mahato 14 (8b) FOW163/10 (42.6 Ov)
Fan ratingFan Ratings are open

Tap to rate now!

W
6
1
1w
W
42nd
2
4
2
41st
5w
2
40th
W
1
39th
1
1
1
Match centre 
end of over 438 runs • 2 wickets
KPU19: 163/10CRR: 3.79 RRR: 3.28
Prem Kamat1 (3b)
Afrudin Rain 10-2-46-3
Abhisekh Tiwari 9-0-37-1
42.6
W
Afrudin Rain to Mahato, OUT
Bipin Mahato b Afrudin Rain 14 (8b 1x4 1x6) SR: 175
42.5
6
Afrudin Rain to Mahato, SIX runs
42.4
1
Afrudin Rain to Kamat, 1 run
42.4
1w
Afrudin Rain to Kamat, 1 wide
42.3
Afrudin Rain to Kamat, no run
42.2
Afrudin Rain to Kamat, no run
42.1
W
Afrudin Rain to Ghimire, OUT
Saujan Ghimire lbw b Afrudin Rain 5 (15b 0x4 0x6) SR: 33.33
end of over 428 runs
KPU19: 155/8CRR: 3.69 RRR: 3.87
Bipin Mahato8 (6b 1x4)
Saujan Ghimire5 (14b)
Abhisekh Tiwari 9-0-37-1
Rajesh Yadav 8-0-31-1
41.6
2
Abhisekh Tiwari to Mahato, 2 runs
41.5
Abhisekh Tiwari to Mahato, no run
41.4
4
Abhisekh Tiwari to Mahato, FOUR runs
41.3
Abhisekh Tiwari to Mahato, no run
41.2
2
Abhisekh Tiwari to Mahato, 2 runs
41.1
Abhisekh Tiwari to Mahato, no run
end of over 417 runs
KPU19: 147/8CRR: 3.58 RRR: 4.33
Saujan Ghimire5 (14b)
Bipin Mahato0 (0b)
Rajesh Yadav 8-0-31-1
Ranjit Kumar 10-6-13-3
40.6
Rajesh Yadav to Ghimire, no run
40.5
Rajesh Yadav to Ghimire, no run
40.4
Rajesh Yadav to Ghimire, no run
40.3
Rajesh Yadav to Ghimire, no run
40.3
5w
Rajesh Yadav to Ghimire, 5 wide
40.2
2
Rajesh Yadav to Ghimire, 2 runs
40.1
Rajesh Yadav to Ghimire, no run
Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Match details
Girija Prasad Koirala Cricket Stadium
TossMadhesh Province Under-19s, elected to bat first
Series
Season2024/25
Player Of The Match
KP Under-19
Bipin Mahato
Match days26 October 2024 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
Nepal
Dilip Agrahari
Nepal
Rabindra Gupta
Reserve Umpire
Nepal
Kamalesh Thakur
Match Referee
Nepal
Vinay Kumar
PointsMadhesh Province Under-19s 2, Koshi Province Under-19s 2
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
KP Under-19 Innings
Player NameRB
D Bhujel
lbw924
Rabin Mandal
caught1057
Faizal Rahaman
run out13
BK Dangal
bowled226
Sonu Ansari
caught3948
R Sah
stumped621
AR Magar
bowled3141
K Kamat
stumped412
S Ghimire
lbw515
BK Mahato
bowled148
PK Kamat
not out13
Extras(b 5, lb 2, w 34)
Total163(10 wkts; 43 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Naresh Shrestha Memorial U19 Men's National Cricket Tournament

TeamMWLPT
KPU191012
MPU191102
Full Table