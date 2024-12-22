Matches (24)
BAN-WMN U19 vs IND-WMN U19, Final at Kuala Lumpur,U19 Women's T20 Asia Cup, Dec 22 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Final, Kuala Lumpur, December 22, 2024, Under-19 Women's T20 Asia Cup
Bangladesh Women Under-19s FlagBangladesh Women Under-19s
India Women Under-19s FlagIndia Women Under-19s
Tomorrow
1:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 13:11
Match details
Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Series
Season2024/25
Match days22 December 2024 - day (20-over match)
Under-19 Women's T20 Asia Cup

Super Four
TeamMWLPTNRR
INW1943073.266
BAW1943161.749
NWU194114-0.130
SLW1941230.593
Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
INW1921035.331
NWU1921030.326
PKW192020-2.172
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
BAW1922044.000
SLW1921121.784
MLW192020-5.350
Full Table