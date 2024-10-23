Matches (27)
ZIM Women vs USA Women, 3rd ODI at Harare, ZIM Women vs USA Women, Oct 23 2024 - Live Cricket Score

3rd ODI, Harare, October 23, 2024, United States of America Women tour of Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe Women FlagZimbabwe Women
United States of America Women FlagUnited States of America Women
Tomorrow
7:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Ground time: 02:10
batters to watch(Recent stats)
CS Mugeri-Tiripano
7 M • 212 Runs • 35.33 Avg • 71.14 SR
M Mupachikwa
7 M • 206 Runs • 34.33 Avg • 59.36 SR
D Dhingra
4 M • 143 Runs • 35.75 Avg • 69.08 SR
S Sriharsha
4 M • 118 Runs • 29.5 Avg • 69.41 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
JN Nkomo
6 M • 15 Wkts • 3.72 Econ • 19.26 SR
A Mazvishaya
5 M • 9 Wkts • 3.5 Econ • 28 SR
AI Chudasama
4 M • 7 Wkts • 3.68 Econ • 31.71 SR
RP Singh
3 M • 3 Wkts • 5.65 Econ • 46 SR
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Squad
Match details
Harare Sports Club
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberWODI no. 1410
Hours of play (local time)09.15 Start, First Session 09.15-12.45, Interval 12.45-13.15, Second Session 13.15-16.45
Match days23 October 2024 - day (50-over match)
