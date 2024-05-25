Bangladesh bowl in final T20I, bring in Litton and Hasan Mahmud

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto chose to bowl in the third T20I against USA in Texas. He had taken the same decision in the second game
that they lost by six runs. The series is already decided; USA took a 2-0 lead after their stunning wins earlier this week.
Bangladesh opted to rest Jaker Ali and Shoriful Islam, and brought in Litton Das and Hasan Mahmud.
USA made four changes, resting captain Monank Patel, Steven Taylor, Harmeet Singh and Ali Khan. They were replaced by Shayan Jahangir, Nosthush Kenjige, Milind Kumar and Nisarg Patel.
Ali Khan was the hero of the last game, claiming three late wickets as Bangladesh lost their last five wickets for 14 runs in 15 balls. Harmeet Singh had starred in the first game
, hitting three sixes and two fours in an unbeaten 33 off 13 balls when US needed 55 runs in the last four overs.
USA: 1 Andries Gous (wk), 2 Aaron Jones (capt), 3 Nitish Kumar, 4 Corey Anderson, 5 Shayan Jahangir, 6 Noshtush Kenjige, 7 Milind Kumar, 8 Nisarg Patel, 9 Jasdeep Singh, 10 Shadley van Schalkwyk, 11 Saurabh Netravalkar
Bangladesh: 1 Tanzid Hasan, 2 Soumya Sarkar, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), 4 Towhid Hridoy, 5 Mahmudullah, 6 Shakib Al Hasan, 7 Litton Das (wk), 8 Rishad Hossain, 9 Tanzim Hasan, 10 Hasan Mahmud, 11 Mustafizur Rahman