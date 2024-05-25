Matches (15)
Live
3rd T20I, Prairie View, May 25, 2024, Bangladesh tour of United States of America
PrevNext

Bangladesh chose to field.

Current RR: 5.14
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 32/2 (6.40)
forecasterLive Forecast:USA 107
Report

Bangladesh bowl in final T20I, bring in Litton and Hasan Mahmud

Bangladesh will look for a consolation win in their final game before the T20 World Cup

Mohammad Isam
25-May-2024 • 1 hr ago
USA captain Monank Patel made 42 in 38 balls, USA vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I, Prairie View, May 23, 2024

USA have rested their captain Monank Patel for the final game  •  USA Cricket

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto chose to bowl in the third T20I against USA in Texas. He had taken the same decision in the second game that they lost by six runs. The series is already decided; USA took a 2-0 lead after their stunning wins earlier this week.
Bangladesh opted to rest Jaker Ali and Shoriful Islam, and brought in Litton Das and Hasan Mahmud.
USA made four changes, resting captain Monank Patel, Steven Taylor, Harmeet Singh and Ali Khan. They were replaced by Shayan Jahangir, Nosthush Kenjige, Milind Kumar and Nisarg Patel.
Ali Khan was the hero of the last game, claiming three late wickets as Bangladesh lost their last five wickets for 14 runs in 15 balls. Harmeet Singh had starred in the first game, hitting three sixes and two fours in an unbeaten 33 off 13 balls when US needed 55 runs in the last four overs.
USA: 1 Andries Gous (wk), 2 Aaron Jones (capt), 3 Nitish Kumar, 4 Corey Anderson, 5 Shayan Jahangir, 6 Noshtush Kenjige, 7 Milind Kumar, 8 Nisarg Patel, 9 Jasdeep Singh, 10 Shadley van Schalkwyk, 11 Saurabh Netravalkar
Bangladesh: 1 Tanzid Hasan, 2 Soumya Sarkar, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), 4 Towhid Hridoy, 5 Mahmudullah, 6 Shakib Al Hasan, 7 Litton Das (wk), 8 Rishad Hossain, 9 Tanzim Hasan, 10 Hasan Mahmud, 11 Mustafizur Rahman
BangladeshUnited States of AmericaU.S.A. vs BangladeshUSA vs Bangladesh

Mohammad Isam is ESPNcricinfo's Bangladesh correspondent. @isam84

Language
English
U.S.A. Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Shayan Jahangir
caught1820
AGS Gous
caught2715
NR Kumar
caught39
Milind Kumar
caught720
Aaron Jones
caught27
CJ Anderson
bowled1818
SC van Schalkwyk
bowled1217
Jasdeep Singh
not out22
NK Patel
not out14
Extras(lb 2, w 4)
Total96(7 wkts; 18.4 ovs)
<1 / 3>
