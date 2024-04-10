Monank and Gous among the runs again as USA win big

USA, after being inserted, began strongly, as the openers Taylor and Monank added 104 in 8.3 overs. Taylor initially played the more aggressive foil, striking seven fours and three sixes during his 25-ball 54, before getting dismissed by Parveen Kumar. USA, however, did not slow down, as Gous and Monank both produced fifties for a second consecutive game. Monank blasted 10 fours and two sixes for his 68 off 35 balls, while Gous' 35-ball 57 featured three fours and four sixes. The carnage did not stop there though, as Aaron Jones provided a late flourish, smashing four sixes during a 20-ball 34 to take the total past 200. Canada used seven different bowlers, and five of them went at 11 and above an over.