Monank and Gous among the runs again as USA win big
USA's top three all fired fifties to take the team to 230, and Nepal could only muster 199 in reply
USA 230 for 3 (Monank 68, Gous 57, Taylor 54) beat Canada 199 (Johnson 74, Harmeet 2-14) by 31 runs
USA's top three batters - Steven Taylor, Andries Gous and the captain Monank Patel - all raised half-centuries, as the team made 230, paving the way for a comfortable 31-run win in Prairie View.
USA, after being inserted, began strongly, as the openers Taylor and Monank added 104 in 8.3 overs. Taylor initially played the more aggressive foil, striking seven fours and three sixes during his 25-ball 54, before getting dismissed by Parveen Kumar. USA, however, did not slow down, as Gous and Monank both produced fifties for a second consecutive game. Monank blasted 10 fours and two sixes for his 68 off 35 balls, while Gous' 35-ball 57 featured three fours and four sixes. The carnage did not stop there though, as Aaron Jones provided a late flourish, smashing four sixes during a 20-ball 34 to take the total past 200. Canada used seven different bowlers, and five of them went at 11 and above an over.
Canada, in reply, lost their opener Srimantha Wijeyeratne for a first-ball duck, but Aaron Johnson and Pargat Singh led a recovery with a 95-run partnership. At 112 for 1 inside 11 overs, Canada had a glimmer of hope, but both Johnson (74) and Pargat (27) were dismissed in quick succession, giving USA the firm advantage. A few other batters made quick starts - including Harsh Thaker with an unbeaten 34 - but USA were never really threatened, as Canada eventually folded for 199.
Seven different USA bowlers were among the wickets, with Saurabh Netravalkar, Shadley van Schalkwyk and Harmeet Singh scalping two apiece.