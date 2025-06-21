Matches (16)
RESULT
North Group (N), Birmingham, June 20, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
Worcestershire FlagWorcestershire

#7

134
Birmingham Bears FlagBirmingham Bears

#6

(19.3/20 ov, T:135) 135/9

Bears won by 1 wicket (with 3 balls remaining)

Report

Dan Mousley becalms Rapids before Bears battle to victory

Mousley takes T20 best 4 for 19, Alex Davies puts Bears run-chase on course with 42 off 24

Dan Mousley was instrumental for Bears, Vitality Blast Men, Bears vs Notts Outlaws, Edgbaston, June 14, 2025

Dan Mousley was instrumental for Birmingham Bears  •  ECB/Getty Images

Birmingham 135 for 9 (Davies 42, Hain 38*, Singh 3-18, Dwarshuis 3-32) beat Worcestershire 134 (Mousley 4-19) by one wicket
Birmingham took the local derby honours against Worcestershire Rapids with a thrilling one-wicket Vitality Blast victory in a low-scoring nerve-shredder at Edgbaston.
The Rapids, put in, floundered to 134 all out in 18.4 overs in the face of the experienced Bears spin attack. Dan Mousley took a T20 best 4 for 19, Danny Briggs 2 for 20 and Jake Lintott 2 for 27 as no batter reached 30.
Warwickshire then scraped to 135 for 9 with three balls to spare. Alex Davies supplied a violent start and, after Fateh Singh (3 for 18) and Ben Dwarshuis (3 for 32), forced a collapse, last pair Sam Hain (38 not out) and Lintott took the Bears over the line.
The Rapids charged to 39 from 21 balls before Mousley struck twice in three balls. Seventeen-year-old Isaac Mohammed, a product of the Edgbaston youth system before joining Worcestershire earlier this year, showed his class with a glorious six over long-off off Ed Barnard but then missed a full toss and was bowled. Jake Libby, off-balance, sliced to extra cover and it was three wickets for four runs from ten balls after Kashif Ali made a porridge of a pull at Briggs and was bowled.
Adam Hose struck four fours to restore some momentum but his demise accelerated the collapse. Hose chipped Mousley to deep midwicket, Gareth Roderick swept Lintott's first ball into the gloves of wicketkeeper Davies and Ethan Brookes drove Briggs to extra cover to supply the bowler's 300th wicket in all T20 competitions across the world.
Mousley's fourth scalp arrived when Tom Taylor slogged to long-on. Dwarshuis socked Lintott for three successive sixes but, after the sequence was broken by a shrewd off-side wide, hoisted the next ball to long -off.
Eight wickets having fallen in 12 overs, the Rapids' last two wickets found themselves with 26 balls at their disposal. They gathered 15 runs before Jacob Duffy holed out to Barnard to cap the catalogue of carelessness that was the Rapids' innings.
Birmingham soon lost Tom Latham, who skied a slog at Dwarshuis, but were put on course for victory by Davies' cameo. The captain hit 34 of his 42 runs in fours and sixes before lifting Singh's first ball to Taylor at long-off.
The Bears then emulated the Rapids' collapse. Taylor took another calm catch in the same position when Mousley attacked Duffy. Warwickshire were still well in control, needing only six per over, but Moeen Ali and Barnard tried to go big and only sent up catches. When Barnard and Kai Smith, pinned lbw, fell to successive balls from Singh, the home side were 86 for 6.
The Rapids were on a roll but Hain and George Garton applied some belated intelligence to the batting to add 25 in five overs before the latter was brilliantly caught at point by Mohammed off Duffy. With 21 needed from three overs, the Bears were leaning, as so often, on Hain.
Hasan Ali slogged six and glanced four from successive balls in the penultimate over from Dwarshuis to take his side within three of victory. The Pakistan star then skied to deep extra cover but the Bears needed three from the last over, with Hain on strike - and the Bears' talisman, with mature support from Lintott, saw his side home.
Dan MousleyAlex DaviesWorcestershireWarwickshireWorcs vs BearsVitality Blast Men

Bears Innings
Player NameRB
AL Davies
caught4224
TWM Latham
caught68
DR Mousley
caught1210
SR Hain
not out3830
MM Ali
caught48
EG Barnard
caught12
K Smith
lbw01
GHS Garton
caught1322
DR Briggs
caught45
Hasan Ali
caught115
JB Lintott
not out12
Extras(lb 2, w 1)
Total135(9 wkts; 19.3 ovs)
Vitality Blast Men

North Group
TeamMWLPT
NOR86224
LAN75220
LEI85320
DUR85320
NOT94516
BEARS84416
WOR83512
DER8268
YOR8268
South Group
TeamMWLPT
SOM87128
SUR86224
SUS74218
KEN84318
GLA84416
HAM83414
MID82412
GLO7258
ESS8072
