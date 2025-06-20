Matches (16)
Worcs vs Bears, North Group at Birmingham, Vitality Blast Men, Jun 20 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
North Group (N), Birmingham, June 20, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
134
(19.3/20 ov, T:135) 135/9
Bears won by 1 wicket (with 3 balls remaining)
T20 CAREER
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 balls
(rhb)
|1
|2
|0
|0
|50.00
|1 (1b)
|1 (2b)
(rhb)
|38
|30
|1
|1
|126.66
|15 (9b)
|2 (2b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(rfm)
|3.3
|0
|25
|1
|7.14
|5
|1
|1
|-
(lfm)
|4
|0
|32
|3
|8.00
|10
|4
|1
|-
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|101
|249
|41
|10.38
|168
|4810
|112*
|39.11
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|42
|35
|5/21
|23.49
|159
|196
|5/21
|23.41
Last Bat: Hasan Ali 11 (5b) • FOW: 132/9 (18.5 Ov)
Match centre
19.3
1
Waite to Hain, 1 run
19.2
1
Waite to Lintott, 1 run
19.1
1
Waite to Hain, 1 run
end of over 1911 runs • 1 wicket
WAR: 132/9CRR: 6.94 • RRR: 3.00 • Need 3 from 6b
Jake Lintott0 (1b)
Sam Hain36 (28b 1x4 1x6)
Ben Dwarshuis 4-0-32-3
Matthew Waite 3-0-22-1
18.6
•
Dwarshuis to Lintott, no run
18.5
W
Dwarshuis to Hasan Ali, OUT
Hasan Ali c Libby b Dwarshuis 11 (5b 1x4 1x6 7m) SR: 220
18.4
4
Dwarshuis to Hasan Ali, FOUR runs
18.3
6
Dwarshuis to Hasan Ali, SIX runs
18.2
•
Dwarshuis to Hasan Ali, no run
18.1
1
Dwarshuis to Hain, 1 run
end of over 187 runs • 1 wicket
WAR: 121/8CRR: 6.72 • RRR: 7.00 • Need 14 from 12b
Sam Hain35 (27b 1x4 1x6)
Hasan Ali1 (1b)
Matthew Waite 3-0-22-1
Jacob Duffy 4-0-24-2
17.6
1
Waite to Hain, 1 run
17.5
1
Waite to Hasan Ali, 1 run
17.4
W
Waite to Briggs, OUT
Danny Briggs c Taylor b Waite 4 (5b 1x4 0x6 9m) SR: 80
17.3
•
Waite to Briggs, no run
17.2
4
Waite to Briggs, FOUR runs
17.1
1
Waite to Hain, 1 run
end of over 173 runs • 1 wicket
WAR: 114/7CRR: 6.70 • RRR: 7.00 • Need 21 from 18b
Sam Hain33 (25b 1x4 1x6)
Danny Briggs0 (2b)
Jacob Duffy 4-0-24-2
Fateh Singh 4-0-18-3
16.6
1
Duffy to Hain, 1 run
16.5
1lb
Duffy to Briggs, 1 leg bye
16.4
•
Duffy to Briggs, no run
16.4
1w
Duffy to Briggs, 1 wide
16.3
W
Duffy to Garton, OUT
George Garton c Isaac Mohammed b Duffy 13 (22b 0x4 0x6 20m) SR: 59.09
Match details
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|Toss
|Birmingham Bears, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|20 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee
|Points
|Birmingham Bears 4, Worcestershire 0
Bears Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|42
|24
|caught
|6
|8
|caught
|12
|10
|not out
|38
|30
|caught
|4
|8
|caught
|1
|2
|lbw
|0
|1
|caught
|13
|22
|caught
|4
|5
|caught
|11
|5
|not out
|1
|2
|Extras
|(lb 2, w 1)
|Total
|135(9 wkts; 19.3 ovs)
<1 / 2>