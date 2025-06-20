Matches (16)
Worcs vs Bears, North Group at Birmingham, Vitality Blast Men, Jun 20 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
North Group (N), Birmingham, June 20, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
Worcestershire FlagWorcestershire

#7

134
Birmingham Bears FlagBirmingham Bears

#6

(19.3/20 ov, T:135) 135/9

Bears won by 1 wicket (with 3 balls remaining)

T20 CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 balls
Jake Lintott* 
(rhb)
120050.001 (1b)1 (2b)
Sam Hain 
(rhb)
383011126.6615 (9b)2 (2b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Matthew Waite 
(rfm)
3.302517.14511-
Ben Dwarshuis 
(lfm)
403238.001041-
MatRunsHSAve
1012494110.38
1684810112*39.11
MatWktsBBIAve
42355/2123.49
1591965/2123.41
 Last BatHasan Ali 11 (5b) FOW132/9 (18.5 Ov)
Match centre 
19.3
1
Waite to Hain, 1 run
19.2
1
Waite to Lintott, 1 run
19.1
1
Waite to Hain, 1 run
end of over 1911 runs • 1 wicket
WAR: 132/9CRR: 6.94 RRR: 3.00 • Need 3 from 6b
Jake Lintott0 (1b)
Sam Hain36 (28b 1x4 1x6)
Ben Dwarshuis 4-0-32-3
Matthew Waite 3-0-22-1
18.6
Dwarshuis to Lintott, no run
18.5
W
Dwarshuis to Hasan Ali, OUT
Hasan Ali c Libby b Dwarshuis 11 (5b 1x4 1x6 7m) SR: 220
18.4
4
Dwarshuis to Hasan Ali, FOUR runs
18.3
6
Dwarshuis to Hasan Ali, SIX runs
18.2
Dwarshuis to Hasan Ali, no run
18.1
1
Dwarshuis to Hain, 1 run
end of over 187 runs • 1 wicket
WAR: 121/8CRR: 6.72 RRR: 7.00 • Need 14 from 12b
Sam Hain35 (27b 1x4 1x6)
Hasan Ali1 (1b)
Matthew Waite 3-0-22-1
Jacob Duffy 4-0-24-2
17.6
1
Waite to Hain, 1 run
17.5
1
Waite to Hasan Ali, 1 run
17.4
W
Waite to Briggs, OUT
Danny Briggs c Taylor b Waite 4 (5b 1x4 0x6 9m) SR: 80
17.3
Waite to Briggs, no run
17.2
4
Waite to Briggs, FOUR runs
17.1
1
Waite to Hain, 1 run
end of over 173 runs • 1 wicket
WAR: 114/7CRR: 6.70 RRR: 7.00 • Need 21 from 18b
Sam Hain33 (25b 1x4 1x6)
Danny Briggs0 (2b)
Jacob Duffy 4-0-24-2
Fateh Singh 4-0-18-3
16.6
1
Duffy to Hain, 1 run
16.5
1lb
Duffy to Briggs, 1 leg bye
16.4
Duffy to Briggs, no run
16.4
1w
Duffy to Briggs, 1 wide
16.3
W
Duffy to Garton, OUT
George Garton c Isaac Mohammed b Duffy 13 (22b 0x4 0x6 20m) SR: 59.09
Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
Match details
Edgbaston, Birmingham
TossBirmingham Bears, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Match days20 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
England
Russell Warren
England
Steve O'Shaughnessy
Match Referee
England
Will Smith
PointsBirmingham Bears 4, Worcestershire 0
Bears Innings
Player NameRB
AL Davies
caught4224
TWM Latham
caught68
DR Mousley
caught1210
SR Hain
not out3830
MM Ali
caught48
EG Barnard
caught12
K Smith
lbw01
GHS Garton
caught1322
DR Briggs
caught45
Hasan Ali
caught115
JB Lintott
not out12
Extras(lb 2, w 1)
Total135(9 wkts; 19.3 ovs)
Vitality Blast Men

North Group
TeamMWLPT
NOR86224
LAN75220
LEI85320
DUR85320
NOT94516
BEARS84416
WOR83512
DER8268
YOR8268
South Group
TeamMWLPT
SOM87128
SUR86224
SUS74218
KEN84318
GLA84416
HAM83414
MID82412
GLO7258
ESS8072
Full Table