Glamorgan vs Somerset, South Group at Taunton, Vitality Blast Men, Jul 04 2025 - Match Result
T20 CAREER
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 balls
(rhb)
|8
|3
|0
|1
|266.66
|7 (2b)
|1 (1b)
(rhb)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|400.00
|0 (0b)
|4 (1b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(rfm)
|4
|0
|25
|5
|6.25
|11
|2
|1
|-
(rmf)
|4
|0
|35
|1
|8.75
|4
|4
|0
|-
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|45
|473
|67
|23.65
|127
|40
|10
|4.44
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|6
|10
|5/25
|12.20
|71
|71
|4/23
|25.75
Last Bat: Matt Henry 9 (5b) • FOW: 170/9 (19.5 Ov)
Match centre
end of over 2013 runs • 1 wicket
SOM: 174/9CRR: 8.70
Riley Meredith4 (1b 1x4)
Lewis Goldsworthy8 (3b 1x6)
Dan Douthwaite 4-0-35-1
Ned Leonard 4-0-25-5
19.6
4
Douthwaite to Meredith, FOUR runs
19.5
1W
Douthwaite to Henry, 1 run, OUT
Matt Henry run out (Kellaway) 9 (5b 1x4 0x6 7m) SR: 180
19.4
1
Douthwaite to Goldsworthy, 1 run
19.3
1
Douthwaite to Henry, 1 run
19.2
4
Douthwaite to Henry, FOUR runs
19.1
2
Douthwaite to Henry, 2 runs
end of over 198 runs • 2 wickets
SOM: 161/8CRR: 8.47 • RRR: 16.00 • Need 16 from 6b
Matt Henry1 (1b)
Lewis Goldsworthy7 (2b 1x6)
Ned Leonard 4-0-25-5
Jamie McIlroy 4-0-40-1
18.6
1
Leonard to Henry, 1 run
18.5
W
Leonard to Overton, OUT
Craig Overton c Kellaway b Leonard 0 (1b 0x4 0x6 6m) SR: 0
18.4
1
Leonard to Goldsworthy, 1 run
18.3
6
Leonard to Goldsworthy, SIX runs
18.2
W
Leonard to Green, OUT
Ben Green c Carlson b Leonard 27 (21b 3x4 0x6 26m) SR: 128.57
18.1
•
Leonard to Green, no run
end of over 1811 runs • 1 wicket
SOM: 153/6CRR: 8.50 • RRR: 12.00 • Need 24 from 12b
Ben Green27 (19b 3x4)
Jamie McIlroy 4-0-40-1
Dan Douthwaite 3-0-22-1
17.6
W
McIlroy to Smeed, OUT
Will Smeed c Smale b McIlroy 72 (49b 3x4 3x6 73m) SR: 146.93
17.5
2
McIlroy to Smeed, 2 runs
17.4
6
McIlroy to Smeed, SIX runs
17.3
1
McIlroy to Green, 1 run
17.2
1
McIlroy to Smeed, 1 run
17.1
1
McIlroy to Green, 1 run
end of over 179 runs
SOM: 142/5CRR: 8.35 • RRR: 11.66 • Need 35 from 18b
Ben Green25 (17b 3x4)
Will Smeed63 (45b 3x4 2x6)
Dan Douthwaite 3-0-22-1
Andy Gorvin 3-0-26-1
16.6
1
Douthwaite to Green, 1 run
16.5
•
Douthwaite to Green, no run
Match details
|The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
|Toss
|Somerset, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|4 July 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee
|Points
|Glamorgan 4, Somerset 0
Somerset Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|12
|13
|caught
|72
|49
|bowled
|7
|5
|caught
|0
|3
|caught
|27
|17
|caught
|2
|2
|caught
|27
|21
|caught
|0
|1
|not out
|8
|3
|run out
|9
|5
|not out
|4
|1
|Extras
|(lb 1, w 5)
|Total
|174(9 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 2>