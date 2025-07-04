Matches (22)
Glamorgan vs Somerset, South Group at Taunton, Vitality Blast Men, Jul 04 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
South Group (D/N), Taunton, July 04, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
Glamorgan FlagGlamorgan
176/7
Somerset FlagSomerset
(20 ov, T:177) 174/9

Glamorgan won by 2 runs

T20 CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 balls
Lewis Goldsworthy* 
(rhb)
8301266.667 (2b)1 (1b)
Riley Meredith 
(rhb)
4110400.000 (0b)4 (1b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Ned Leonard 
(rfm)
402556.251121-
Dan Douthwaite 
(rmf)
403518.75440-
MatRunsHSAve
454736723.65
12740104.44
MatWktsBBIAve
6105/2512.20
71714/2325.75
 Last BatMatt Henry 9 (5b) FOW170/9 (19.5 Ov)
end of over 2013 runs • 1 wicket
SOM: 174/9CRR: 8.70 
Riley Meredith4 (1b 1x4)
Lewis Goldsworthy8 (3b 1x6)
Dan Douthwaite 4-0-35-1
Ned Leonard 4-0-25-5
19.6
4
Douthwaite to Meredith, FOUR runs
19.5
1W
Douthwaite to Henry, 1 run, OUT
Matt Henry run out (Kellaway) 9 (5b 1x4 0x6 7m) SR: 180
19.4
1
Douthwaite to Goldsworthy, 1 run
19.3
1
Douthwaite to Henry, 1 run
19.2
4
Douthwaite to Henry, FOUR runs
19.1
2
Douthwaite to Henry, 2 runs
end of over 198 runs • 2 wickets
SOM: 161/8CRR: 8.47 RRR: 16.00 • Need 16 from 6b
Matt Henry1 (1b)
Lewis Goldsworthy7 (2b 1x6)
Ned Leonard 4-0-25-5
Jamie McIlroy 4-0-40-1
18.6
1
Leonard to Henry, 1 run
18.5
W
Leonard to Overton, OUT
Craig Overton c Kellaway b Leonard 0 (1b 0x4 0x6 6m) SR: 0
18.4
1
Leonard to Goldsworthy, 1 run
18.3
6
Leonard to Goldsworthy, SIX runs
18.2
W
Leonard to Green, OUT
Ben Green c Carlson b Leonard 27 (21b 3x4 0x6 26m) SR: 128.57
18.1
Leonard to Green, no run
end of over 1811 runs • 1 wicket
SOM: 153/6CRR: 8.50 RRR: 12.00 • Need 24 from 12b
Ben Green27 (19b 3x4)
Jamie McIlroy 4-0-40-1
Dan Douthwaite 3-0-22-1
17.6
W
McIlroy to Smeed, OUT
Will Smeed c Smale b McIlroy 72 (49b 3x4 3x6 73m) SR: 146.93
17.5
2
McIlroy to Smeed, 2 runs
17.4
6
McIlroy to Smeed, SIX runs
17.3
1
McIlroy to Green, 1 run
17.2
1
McIlroy to Smeed, 1 run
17.1
1
McIlroy to Green, 1 run
end of over 179 runs
SOM: 142/5CRR: 8.35 RRR: 11.66 • Need 35 from 18b
Ben Green25 (17b 3x4)
Will Smeed63 (45b 3x4 2x6)
Dan Douthwaite 3-0-22-1
Andy Gorvin 3-0-26-1
16.6
1
Douthwaite to Green, 1 run
16.5
Douthwaite to Green, no run
Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
Match details
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
TossSomerset, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Match days4 July 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Umpires
England
Ben Peverall
England
Mike Burns
Match Referee
England
Phil Whitticase
PointsGlamorgan 4, Somerset 0
Somerset Innings
Player NameRB
T Banton
caught1213
WCF Smeed
caught7249
T Kohler-Cadmore
bowled75
TB Abell
caught03
SR Dickson
caught2717
L Gregory
caught22
BGF Green
caught2721
C Overton
caught01
LP Goldsworthy
not out83
MJ Henry
run out95
RP Meredith
not out41
Extras(lb 1, w 5)
Total174(9 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Vitality Blast Men

North Group
TeamMWLPT
LAN86224
DUR96324
NOR96324
LEI95420
BEARS95420
NOT104616
WOR93612
YOR93612
DER8268
South Group
TeamMWLPT
SOM97228
SUR86224
SUS85222
GLA95420
KEN94418
HAM83414
GLO83512
MID82412
ESS9082
Full Table