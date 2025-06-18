Matches (10)
Surrey vs Sussex, South Group at London, Vitality Blast Men, Jun 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score

South Group (D/N), The Oval, June 18, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
Surrey FlagSurrey
Sussex FlagSussex
Tomorrow
5:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
North Group
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
South Group
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
2
SussexSussex
641118
6
SurreySurrey
532012
Match details
Kennington Oval, London
Series
Season2025
Match days18 June 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
