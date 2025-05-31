Matches (8)
IPL (2)
ENG-A vs IND-A (1)
ENG-W vs WI-W (1)
ENG vs WI (1)
PAK vs BAN (1)
Vitality Blast Men (2)
Bears Women vs DUR Women, 4th Match at Birmingham, Vitality Blast Women, May 31 2025 - Live Cricket Score
4th Match, Birmingham, May 31, 2025, Vitality Blast Women
What will be the toss result?
BEARS Win & Bat
DUR-W Win & Bat
BEARS Win & Bowl
DUR-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Bears Women
DUR Women
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match details
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|31 May 2025 - day (20-over match)
Vitality Blast Women News
Lauren Winfield-Hill: 'Good fielding shows how much you're willing to commit'
Yorkshire captain on fitness and longevity in the professional women's game
Ellyse Perry joins Hampshire for Vitality Blast and One-Day Cup
Hall-of-fame allrounder signs for six Vitality Blast and two One-Day Cup matches
Suzie Bates joins Durham as maiden women's overseas professional
New Zealand veteran joins on season-long contract for T20 Blast and One-Day Cup
Lancashire sign Alana King for Vitality Blast
Australia legspinner will join from fourth game of group stage and be available for Finals Day