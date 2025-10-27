Matches (23)
Women's World Cup (2)
WCL 2 (1)
NZ vs ENG (1)
Ranji Trophy (19)

Bangladesh vs West Indies, 1st T20I at Chattogram, BAN vs WI, Oct 27 2025 - Live Cricket Score

1st T20I (N), Chattogram, October 27, 2025, West Indies tour of Bangladesh
PrevNext
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
West Indies FlagWest Indies
Tomorrow
12:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
News
Squads
Photos
What will be the toss result?
BAN Win & Bat
WI Win & Bat
BAN Win & Bowl
WI Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 00:04
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Saif Hassan
8 M • 272 Runs • 38.86 Avg • 134.65 SR
Litton Das
5 M • 192 Runs • 38.4 Avg • 139.13 SR
SD Hope
7 M • 160 Runs • 26.67 Avg • 124.03 SR
SE Rutherford
7 M • 149 Runs • 21.29 Avg • 143.26 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Rishad Hossain
8 M • 13 Wkts • 8.18 Econ • 12.92 SR
Mustafizur Rahman
8 M • 10 Wkts • 7.58 Econ • 18.6 SR
JO Holder
10 M • 16 Wkts • 8.42 Econ • 13.5 SR
AJ Hosein
10 M • 10 Wkts • 6.79 Econ • 23.6 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
BAN
WI
Player
Role
Litton Das † (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jaker Ali 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mahedi Hasan 
Allrounder
Mustafizur Rahman 
Bowler
Nasum Ahmed 
Bowling Allrounder
Nurul Hasan 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Parvez Hossain Emon 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Rishad Hossain 
Allrounder
Saif Hassan 
Allrounder
Shamim Hossain 
Allrounder
Shoriful Islam 
Bowler
Tanzid Hasan 
Opening Batter
Tanzim Hasan Sakib 
Bowling Allrounder
Taskin Ahmed 
Bowler
Towhid Hridoy 
Top order Batter
Match details
Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram
Series
Season2025/26
Match numberT20I no. 3534
Hours of play (local time)18.00 start, First Session 18.00-19.30, Interval 19.30-19.50, Second Session 19.50-21.20
Match days27 October 2025 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
Bangladesh
Gazi Sohel
Bangladesh
Morshed Ali Khan
TV Umpire
Bangladesh
Tanvir Ahmed
Reserve Umpire
Bangladesh
Masudur Rahman
Match Referee
England
Dean Cosker
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question