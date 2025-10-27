Matches (23)
Bangladesh vs West Indies, 1st T20I at Chattogram, BAN vs WI, Oct 27 2025 - Live Cricket Score
1st T20I (N), Chattogram, October 27, 2025, West Indies tour of Bangladesh
What will be the toss result?
BAN Win & Bat
WI Win & Bat
BAN Win & Bowl
WI Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Bangladesh
L
L
W
W
W
West Indies
W
L
L
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 00:04
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BAN8 M • 272 Runs • 38.86 Avg • 134.65 SR
BAN5 M • 192 Runs • 38.4 Avg • 139.13 SR
WI7 M • 160 Runs • 26.67 Avg • 124.03 SR
7 M • 149 Runs • 21.29 Avg • 143.26 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BAN8 M • 13 Wkts • 8.18 Econ • 12.92 SR
8 M • 10 Wkts • 7.58 Econ • 18.6 SR
10 M • 16 Wkts • 8.42 Econ • 13.5 SR
10 M • 10 Wkts • 6.79 Econ • 23.6 SR
Squad
BAN
WI
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match number
|T20I no. 3534
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.00 start, First Session 18.00-19.30, Interval 19.30-19.50, Second Session 19.50-21.20
|Match days
|27 October 2025 - night (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee