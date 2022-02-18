Toss: West Indies opt to bowl vs India



In his 100th T20 international, a must-win game to stay alive in the series, Kieron Pollard won the toss and elected to field to take advantage of the dew later in the evening. Jason Holder was back to full fitness but he replaced Fabian Allen, which meant Holder's replacement in the last game, Roston Chase, stayed in the XI. Pollard said the reason for Chase's retention was his bowling: 4-0-14-2 in the first match

India would have wanted to chase, but batting first is a challenge they don't mind as they look to push themselves in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup. They retained the winning XI, which meant they continued to trust two swing bowlers. In the ODIs, they had gone in with two hit-the-deck bowlers in Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar have twice got the nod in T20s. There has been no report of a niggle or workload management for Siraj.

West Indies were still looking for their first win of the tour, having lost the ODIs 3-0 and trailing 1-0 in this T20I series.

India 1 Rohit Sharma (capt.), 2 Ishan Kishan, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Rishabh Pant (wk), 5 Suryakumar Yadav, 6 Venkatesh Iyer, 7 Deepak Chahar, 8 Harshal Patel, 9 Ravi Bishnoi, 10 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal

West Indies 1 Brandon King, 2 Kyle Mayers, 3 Nicholas Pooran (wk), 4 Roston Chase, 5 Rovman Powell, 6 Kieron Pollard (capt.), 7 Jason Holder, 8 Akeal Hosein, 9 Odean Smith, 10 Romario Shepherd, 11 Sheldon Cottrell