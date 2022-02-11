India made a host of changes and decided to take up the challenge of batting first, having won the series already. One of the changes was forced: KL Rahul missed out with a niggle. He walked back holding onto his back after his dismissal in the second ODI. Apart from Rahul, Deepak Hooda missed out to make way for Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer. In the bowling department, India decided to give chances to Kuldeep Yadav and Deepak Chahar, who replaced Yuzvendra Chahal and Shardul Thakur.

India have been experimenting with more forceful batters at the top of the order in Dhawan's absence, but now that he is back from Covid-19, Dhawan is slated to take up his usual spot alongside Rohit Sharma.

West Indies, who would have bowled first anyway, made one change, bringing in wristspinner Hayden Walsh Jnr for left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein.

India 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Rishabh Pant (wk), 5 Suryakumar Yadav, 6 Shreyas Iyer, 7 Washington Sundar, 8 Deepak Chahar, 9 Mohammed Siraj, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Prasidh Krishna.

West Indies 1 Shai Hope (wk), 2 Brandon King, 3 Darren Bravo, 4 Shamarh Brooks, 5 Nicholas Pooran (capt.), 6 Jason Holder, 7 Fabian Allen, 8 Odean Smith, 9 Hayden Walsh jnr, 10 Alzarri Joseph, 11 Kemar Roach