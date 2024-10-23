Matches (7)
Live
2nd ODI (D/N), Pallekele, October 23, 2024, West Indies tour of Sri Lanka
West Indies FlagWest Indies
(13.5/44 ov) 56/6
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka

Sri Lanka chose to field.Stats view

Current RR: 4.04
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 24/2 (4.80)
forecasterLive Forecast:WI 111
Report

Theekshana in as Sri Lanka opt to bowl in 44-over contest

Legspinner Jeffrey Vandersay made way while West Indies went in unchanged

Andrew Fidel Fernando
Andrew Fidel Fernando
23-Oct-2024 • 1 hr ago
Maheesh Theekshana appeals unsuccessfully, Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 2nd T20I, Dambulla, October 15, 2024

Maheesh Theekshana replaced Jeffrey Vandersay in Sri Lanka's XI  •  Associated Press

Toss Sri Lanka chose to bowl vs West Indies
Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bowl first in the rain-shortened second ODI. The toss was delayed by two hours and 15 minutes, and the match curtailed to a 44-overs-a-side affair by drizzle.
Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka said his decision at the toss was influenced by his team's preference to chase, in what could be a match in which Duckworth-Lewis-Stern calculations play a role. West Indies captain Shai Hope said he would have bowled first as well.
West Indies are 1-0 down in the series, but have made no changes to the side that lost on Sunday, also in a rain-affected match. Sri Lanka have left out legspinner Jeffrey Vandersay, and brought back the mysery spin of Maheesh Theekshana.
Sri Lanka: 1 Nishan Madushka, 2 Avishka Fernando, 3 Kusal Mendis (wk), 4 Sadeera Samarawickrama, 5 Charith Asalanka (capt), 6 Janith Liyanage, 7 Kamindu Mendis, 8 Wanindu Hasranga, 9 Dunith Wellalage, 10 Asitha Fernando, 11 Maheesh Theekshana
West Indies: 1 Alick Athanaze, 2 Brandon King, 3 Keacy Carty, 4 Shai Hope (capt, wk), 5 Sherfane Rutherford, 6 Roston Chase, 7 Romario Shepherd, 8 Hayden Walsh, 9 Gudakesh Motie, 10 Jayden Seales, 11 Alzarri Joseph
Andrew Fidel Fernando is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo. @afidelf

Win Probability
SL 91.75%
WISL
100%50%100%WI InningsSL Innings

Current Over 14 • WI 56/6

Roston Chase b Hasaranga 8 (14b 0x4 0x6) SR: 57.14
W
Romario Shepherd c Theekshana b Hasaranga 4 (2b 1x4 0x6) SR: 200
W
Live Forecast: WI 136
West Indies Innings
Player NameRB
BA King
caught1618
A Athanaze
bowled13
KU Carty
bowled614
SD Hope
bowled56
SE Rutherford
not out1624
RL Chase
bowled814
R Shepherd
caught42
HR Walsh
not out02
Total56(6 wkts; 13.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>