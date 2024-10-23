Theekshana in as Sri Lanka opt to bowl in 44-over contest
Legspinner Jeffrey Vandersay made way while West Indies went in unchanged
Toss Sri Lanka chose to bowl vs West Indies
Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bowl first in the rain-shortened second ODI. The toss was delayed by two hours and 15 minutes, and the match curtailed to a 44-overs-a-side affair by drizzle.
Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka said his decision at the toss was influenced by his team's preference to chase, in what could be a match in which Duckworth-Lewis-Stern calculations play a role. West Indies captain Shai Hope said he would have bowled first as well.
West Indies are 1-0 down in the series, but have made no changes to the side that lost on Sunday, also in a rain-affected match. Sri Lanka have left out legspinner Jeffrey Vandersay, and brought back the mysery spin of Maheesh Theekshana.
Sri Lanka: 1 Nishan Madushka, 2 Avishka Fernando, 3 Kusal Mendis (wk), 4 Sadeera Samarawickrama, 5 Charith Asalanka (capt), 6 Janith Liyanage, 7 Kamindu Mendis, 8 Wanindu Hasranga, 9 Dunith Wellalage, 10 Asitha Fernando, 11 Maheesh Theekshana
West Indies: 1 Alick Athanaze, 2 Brandon King, 3 Keacy Carty, 4 Shai Hope (capt, wk), 5 Sherfane Rutherford, 6 Roston Chase, 7 Romario Shepherd, 8 Hayden Walsh, 9 Gudakesh Motie, 10 Jayden Seales, 11 Alzarri Joseph
Andrew Fidel Fernando is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo. @afidelf