Theekshana in as Sri Lanka opt to bowl in 44-over contest

Toss Sri Lanka chose to bowl vs West Indies

Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bowl first in the rain-shortened second ODI. The toss was delayed by two hours and 15 minutes, and the match curtailed to a 44-overs-a-side affair by drizzle.

Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka said his decision at the toss was influenced by his team's preference to chase, in what could be a match in which Duckworth-Lewis-Stern calculations play a role. West Indies captain Shai Hope said he would have bowled first as well.

West Indies are 1-0 down in the series, but have made no changes to the side that lost on Sunday, also in a rain-affected match. Sri Lanka have left out legspinner Jeffrey Vandersay, and brought back the mysery spin of Maheesh Theekshana.

Sri Lanka: 1 Nishan Madushka, 2 Avishka Fernando, 3 Kusal Mendis (wk), 4 Sadeera Samarawickrama, 5 Charith Asalanka (capt), 6 Janith Liyanage, 7 Kamindu Mendis, 8 Wanindu Hasranga, 9 Dunith Wellalage, 10 Asitha Fernando, 11 Maheesh Theekshana