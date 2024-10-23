Matches (27)
BAN vs SA
Sheffield Shield
Emerging Teams Asia Cup
Ranji Trophy
Ranji Trophy Plate

Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 2nd ODI at Kandy, Sri Lanka vs West Indies, Oct 23 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd ODI (D/N), Pallekele, October 23, 2024, West Indies tour of Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
West Indies FlagWest Indies
Tomorrow
9:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
P Nissanka
9 M • 598 Runs • 74.75 Avg • 109.32 SR
KIC Asalanka
10 M • 383 Runs • 54.71 Avg • 91.84 SR
SD Hope
10 M • 353 Runs • 44.13 Avg • 89.36 SR
KU Carty
9 M • 295 Runs • 36.88 Avg • 71.08 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PW Hasaranga
7 M • 15 Wkts • 5.4 Econ • 23.93 SR
DN Wellalage
7 M • 9 Wkts • 4.55 Econ • 35.44 SR
G Motie
10 M • 17 Wkts • 4.28 Econ • 28.76 SR
R Shepherd
9 M • 12 Wkts • 6.1 Econ • 29 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SL
WI
Player
Role
Charith Asalanka (c)
Batting Allrounder
Asitha Fernando 
Bowler
Nishan Madushka 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Avishka Fernando 
Opening Batter
Wanindu Hasaranga 
Allrounder
Janith Liyanage 
Batting Allrounder
Dilshan Madushanka 
Bowler
Kamindu Mendis 
Allrounder
Kusal Mendis 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Pathum Nissanka 
Top order Batter
Sadeera Samarawickrama 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mohamed Shiraz 
Bowler
Maheesh Theekshana 
Bowler
Jeffrey Vandersay 
Bowler
Dunith Wellalage 
Bowler
Chamindu Wickramasinghe 
Batting Allrounder
Match details
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberODI no. 4784
Hours of play (local time)14.30 start, First Session 14.30-18.00, Interval 18.00-18.30, Second Session 18.30-22.00
Match days23 October 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
West Indies in Sri Lanka News

Wet balls contribute to West Indies' defeat in Pallekele

Sri Lanka's bowlers made use of dry balls and a slow pitch, but West Indies had to bowl with slippery ones

Asalanka, Madushka help Sri Lanka take 1-0 lead

Their partnership provided the base as Sri Lanka comfortably chased down a DLS-adjusted target of 232 in Pallekele

Wickramasinghe set for ODI debut against West Indies

Jeffrey Vandersay and Dilshan Madushanka come in for three-match series, while Chamika Karunaratne and Akila Dananjaya miss out

Sammy calls 2-1 series loss 'moral victory' on turning tracks in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka captain Asalanka had earlier this year called for better batting tracks but now defended the pitches, saying turning tracks suited their strengths

Kusal Mendis and Kusal Perera fifties power SL to series win

West Indies had done well to recover from a poor start and make 162, but it wasn't nearly enough

