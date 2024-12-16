Mahmud's heroic last over helps Bangladesh survive Powell's blitz
Powell's stunning 60 off 35 nearly took the hosts over the line after they were 38 for 5
Bangladesh 147 for 6 (Soumya 43, Hosein 2-13, McCoy 2-30) beat West Indies 140 (Powell 60, Mahedi 4-13) by seven runs
Bangladesh thwarted Rovman Powell's stunning effort to power West Indies to an improbable win, after Hasan Mahmud defended nine runs in a heroic last over to seal a seven-run victory in the first T20I at the Arnos Vale Ground. The capacity crowd were presented with a thrilling contest in West Indies' first international match in St Vincent in 10 years. Powell struck four sixes and five fours in his 35-ball 60, but he couldn't quite get them through to the end after falling in the last over.
Mahmud removed Powell and Alzarri Joseph in the final over which started with West Indies needing ten runs to win. Mahmud had Powell caught behind giving the Bangladesh captain Litton Das his fifth dismissal of the game. With eight to win off the final two, Mahmud bowled Joseph for Bangladesh's first T20I win against West Indies in six years; back home in Bangladesh it was a good way to start the country's Victory Day too.
Full report to follow...
Mohammad Isam is ESPNcricinfo's Bangladesh correspondent. @isam84