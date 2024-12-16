Matches (10)
RESULT
1st T20I (N), Kingstown, December 15, 2024, Bangladesh tour of West Indies
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
147/6
West Indies FlagWest Indies
(19.5/20 ov, T:148) 140

Bangladesh won by 7 runs

Player Of The Match
26* (24) & 4/13
mahedi-hasan
Cricinfo's MVP
160.87 ptsImpact List
mahedi-hasan
Report

Mahmud's heroic last over helps Bangladesh survive Powell's blitz

Powell's stunning 60 off 35 nearly took the hosts over the line after they were 38 for 5

Mohammad Isam
16-Dec-2024 • 23 mins ago
Mahedi Hasan's four-wicket haul rocked Bangladesh's chase, West Indies vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I, Kingstown, December 15, 2024

Mahedi Hasan's four-wicket haul rocked West Indies' chase  •  Cricket West Indies

Bangladesh 147 for 6 (Soumya 43, Hosein 2-13, McCoy 2-30) beat West Indies 140 (Powell 60, Mahedi 4-13) by seven runs
Bangladesh thwarted Rovman Powell's stunning effort to power West Indies to an improbable win, after Hasan Mahmud defended nine runs in a heroic last over to seal a seven-run victory in the first T20I at the Arnos Vale Ground. The capacity crowd were presented with a thrilling contest in West Indies' first international match in St Vincent in 10 years. Powell struck four sixes and five fours in his 35-ball 60, but he couldn't quite get them through to the end after falling in the last over.
Mahmud removed Powell and Alzarri Joseph in the final over which started with West Indies needing ten runs to win. Mahmud had Powell caught behind giving the Bangladesh captain Litton Das his fifth dismissal of the game. With eight to win off the final two, Mahmud bowled Joseph for Bangladesh's first T20I win against West Indies in six years; back home in Bangladesh it was a good way to start the country's Victory Day too.
Full report to follow...
Rovman PowellHasan MahmudBangladeshWest IndiesWest Indies vs BangladeshBangladesh tour of West Indies

Mohammad Isam is ESPNcricinfo's Bangladesh correspondent. @isam84

Language
English
Win Probability
BAN 100%
BANWI
100%50%100%BAN InningsWI Innings

Over 20 • WI 140/10

Rovman Powell c †Litton Das b Hasan Mahmud 60 (35b 5x4 4x6 65m) SR: 171.42
W
Alzarri Joseph b Hasan Mahmud 9 (11b 1x4 0x6 14m) SR: 81.81
W
Bangladesh won by 7 runs
West Indies Innings
Player NameRB
BA King
caught15
J Charles
caught2012
N Pooran
stumped16
RL Chase
caught713
ADS Fletcher
caught04
R Powell
caught6035
G Motie
caught610
AJ Hosein
caught25
R Shepherd
caught2217
AS Joseph
bowled911
OC McCoy
not out01
Extras(b 1, lb 1, w 10)
Total140(10 wkts; 19.5 ovs)
