Mahmud's heroic last over helps Bangladesh survive Powell's blitz

Bangladesh thwarted Rovman Powell 's stunning effort to power West Indies to an improbable win, after Hasan Mahmud defended nine runs in a heroic last over to seal a seven-run victory in the first T20I at the Arnos Vale Ground. The capacity crowd were presented with a thrilling contest in West Indies' first international match in St Vincent in 10 years. Powell struck four sixes and five fours in his 35-ball 60, but he couldn't quite get them through to the end after falling in the last over.