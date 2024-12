Litton to lead Bangladesh in West Indies T20I series

There is a return for batting allrounder Shamim Hossain , who last played in a T20I - or any international match - in December 2023 in New Zealand. Shamim, 24, has had a run in the format but hasn't quite broken through yet. In 14 T20I innings, he has 254 runs at a strike rate of 115.98, and a highest of 51, his only half-century.