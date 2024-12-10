Litton to lead Bangladesh in West Indies T20I series

Litton Das has been appointed Bangladesh captain for an entire T20I series for the first time - he filled in once for Mahmudullah on the tour of New Zealand in April 2021 - for the three-match series to round off the ongoing all-format tour of the West Indies.

There is a return for batting allrounder Shamim Hossain , who last played in a T20I - or any international match - in December 2023 in New Zealand. Shamim, 24, has had a run in the format but hasn't quite broken through yet. In 14 T20I innings, he has 254 runs at a strike rate of 115.98, and a highest of 51, his only half-century.

West Indies vs Bangladesh T20I series December 16 - 1st T20I

December 18 - 2nd T20I

December 18 - 3rd T20I

All matches will be played in Kingstown

The somewhat left-field pick is that of Ripon Mondol , the tall 21-year-old medium-fast bowler who played three T20Is in October 2023, all at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, where he picked up four wickets as Bangladesh finished third.

There is still no Najmul Hossain Shanto, the regular all-format captain, who is recovering after picking up a hamstring injury during the series against Afghanistan in November. There is also no update on Shakib Al Hasan's availability, or future, in international cricket.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz led Bangladesh in the two-Test series in the Caribbean, which was split 1-1, and is also their leader in the ongoing ODI series.

From the last T20I squad that played in India in October, Towhid Hridoy (groin injury), Mustafizur Rahman (on a break after becoming a father) and Rakibul Hasan are missing, along with Mahmudullah, who has since retired from the format.

Bangladesh squad for T20I series against West Indies