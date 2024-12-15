West Indies, Bangladesh eye T20I improvements to close out the year

West Indies will look to take the high from the 3-0 ODI series win in St Kitts into St Vincent where they now play three T20Is against Bangladesh. It is the fag end of the tour for the visitors, who would look to end their time in the West Indies with a win under their belt.

Tour mood brings context to contest

West Indies crushed Bangladesh 3-0 in the ODIs after the visitors fought back to draw the Test series 1-1 in Jamaica earlier in the tour. The relationship between the two teams seems to have improved after some heated sledging in the Test series, but that wouldn't stop them from thrashing out another highly-competitive three-match series.

Both teams come into the matches with poor performances in T20Is recently. There will be mini-contests in the shortest format too, particularly between Jaker Ali and the West Indies fast bowlers.

Bangladesh's quicks will also be expected to rise for one last time this year, to make 2024 worth remembering for the group.

West Indies bring in more big guns

Rovman Powell now takes over the West Indies side as their T20I captain from ODI skipper Shai Hope. The hosts have called up Keacy Carty for the first time in T20Is, while the likes of Brandon King, Johnson Charles and Evin Lewis will make up the top order. Then come Powell, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase and Justin Greaves completing the middle order.

Akeal Hosein is available only for the first two games, before Jayden Seales, Bangladesh's scourge all tour, returns to the side for the third T20I. Gudakesh Motie could be key, having also bashed an important knock in the third ODI, to give him confidence with the bat.

Bangladesh look to improve ordinary T20 year

Bangladesh will be smarting from the series defeat in St Kitts because they fancy themselves in ODIs. The shift to T20Is won't inspire much confidence for them because they have had a sub-par year in the format, having suffered series defeats against Sri Lanka, USA and India. They have lost their last six matches in the format.

Jaker Ali was Bangladesh's best batter across the Tests and ODIs • Randy Brooks

Therefore, appointing Litton Das as captain is a desperate move to freshen up the T20I side. Litton is going through a tough time in ODIs so it is important for him to revive his form.

They will, however, hope that Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan and their find of the series - Jaker - continue their ODI form into the T20Is. Shamim Hossain comes with renewed reputation while Mahedi Hasan will battle for a place with Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

The spinners, including Nasum Ahmed and Rishad Hossain, have a lot of work to do, especially after failing to take wickets in the middle overs in the one-dayers.

What to expect from the St Vincent pitch and conditions