Keacy Carty gets maiden T20I call-up for West Indies' series against Bangladesh

Head coach Daren Sammy said Carty had impressed while notching up an ODI century against England in Bridgetown . ​"He has shown us that he could be a batter in that format, and playing against Bangladesh, a team we cannot take for granted, we need all hands-on deck," Sammy said. "The squad was carefully selected with the players available to us, and I believe this is our most settled squad with the experience needed to win championships."