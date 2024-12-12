Keacy Carty gets maiden T20I call-up for West Indies' series against Bangladesh
Johnson Charles is also back, after an injury break, but West Indies are missing some players who'll be at the BBL
Batter Keacy Carty has received a maiden T20I call-up for West Indies home T20Is against Bangladesh. Carty has been part of the ODIs and Tests against Bangladesh, and also played the ODIs against England and Sri Lanka earlier this season.
West Indies will also have the services of the fit-again Johnson Charles for the T20Is.
They will however be without Shai Hope and Sherfane Rutherford - the pair will be in Australia with their Big Bash League teams. Akeal Hosein will miss the final game of the three-match series for the same reason. He will be replaced in the squad by Jayden Seales for that last T20I.
The three T20Is will be played in St Vincent, between December 15 - the day the BBL begins - and December 19.
Pacer Terrance Hinds, who debuted in West Indies' previous T20I assignment, at home against England in November, keeps his place. Allrounder Shamar Springer, who debuted in the series before that, away against Sri Lanka in October, will also feature against Bangladesh.
Rovman Powell will continue to captain, with Brandon King as his deputy.
A Cricket West Indies release said the squad was selected "with a clear focus on continuity and preparation for the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup".
Head coach Daren Sammy said Carty had impressed while notching up an ODI century against England in Bridgetown. "He has shown us that he could be a batter in that format, and playing against Bangladesh, a team we cannot take for granted, we need all hands-on deck," Sammy said. "The squad was carefully selected with the players available to us, and I believe this is our most settled squad with the experience needed to win championships."
West Indies squad for Bangladesh T20Is
Rovman Powell (capt), Brandon King (vice-capt), Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Terrance Hinds, Akeal Hosein/Jayden Seales, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer