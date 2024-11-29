Bangladesh look for all-round lift as West Indies sight rare series sweep

Big picture: Contest between two good pace attacks

The Sabina Park will host its first Test in more than three years, but it's a favourite venue of the hosts, and they play there regularly in one format or the other. Which gives them a great chance to put together another strong performance to send Bangladesh back with a 2-0 defeat. If it happens, it will be West Indies' first Test series sweep since July 2022, and Bangladesh were the opponents then too.

Given how fragile their batting has been of late, West Indies will be particularly pleased with the way they batted in the first innings in the North Sound Test . They had two big - 140 runs, each time - partnerships, the first involving Alick Athanaze and Mikyle Louis, who both got out in the 90s. Even though they missed their maiden Test centuries, they batted with responsibility and showed discipline. The same was the case with Justin Greaves , who did get to his first Test century. What was also heartening was the way Kemar Roach supported Greaves in their stand for the eighth wicket.

West Indies also bowled with discipline, the four-man pace attack not giving Bangladesh that odd spell when run-scoring becomes easy. Jayden Seales is the attack leader. Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph bowl in fiery bursts. Roach banks on his huge experience, and the years of dominance over Bangladesh helps.

Pace bowling was Bangladesh's only positive in the first Test, too. And it could well be the only thing that they can bank on in the second Test.

Taskin Ahmed led the way with eight wickets in the match, including a six-for in the second innings, where West Indies scored 152 in 46.1 overs. It was Taskin's first five-wicket haul in Test cricket. The performance, coupled with Hasan Mahmud and Shoriful Islam showing consistency, kept Bangladesh going in the Test. In Jamaica, Nahid Rana could get a look-in too, making the attack that much more potent.

But what about Bangladesh's batting? It has been one collapse after another, wherever they have played, for a while now - the main reason they have now lost their last five Tests after the big 2-0 win in Pakistan. They showed a bit of patience in their first innings at North Sound, lasting 98 overs - Jaker Ali and Mominul Haque got fifties, while Litton Das made 40. There was little more on offer from the group outside of that, except a bit of fight from Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Jaker in the second innings.

One thing that both teams need to improve is their catching. There were plenty of dropped catches right through the match. Mominul dropped two in a short span before West Indies dropped four during Shamar's first spell on the fourth day. It was a blot on an otherwise good game.

Taskin Ahmed picked up his first five-wicket haul in Test cricket in North Sound • BCB

Form guide

West Indies WLDLL (last five completed Tests, most recent first)

Bangladesh LLLLL

Both West Indies and Bangladesh are out of the running for a spot in the World Test Championship final.

In the spotlight - Justin Greaves and Jaker Ali

It took Justin Greaves ten years to become a Test cricketer since his first-class debut, but after the debut series in Australia earlier this year, he was dropped. Then it took him another ten months to return to the Test side, but this time, he made it count. He showed restraint and enterprise, especially when batting with Roach late in the script. West Indies will expect a similar showing with the bat from Greaves in Jamaica.

Jaker Ali showed character under pressure, unlike most of his team-mates. Jaker now has fifties in his first two Tests, which is rare for a Bangladesh batter. He is a fighter, and constantly encourages his batting partners, particularly the lower-order batters. Jaker himself is slowly opening up as a batter, and can expect a bit more responsibility in the Bangladesh batting line-up in Jamaica.

Team news - Expect changes in Bangladesh XI

West Indies are unlikely to change their playing XI barring any injuries.

West Indies (probable): 1 Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), 2 Mikyle Louis, 3 Keacy Carty, 4 Alick Athanaze, 5 Kavem Hodge, 6 Justin Greaves, 7 Joshua Da Silva (wk), 8 Kemar Roach, 9 Alzarri Joseph, 10 Jayden Seales, 11 Shamar Joseph

Justin Greaves batted for over six hours as he scored a century in the first Test • Cricket West Indies

One or both of Shadman Islam and Mahidul Islam could expect a call-up for the second Test after Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Zakir Hasan failed in the first. Nahid could also feature as Bangladesh tend to rotate their fast bowlers.

Bangladesh (probable): 1 Mahmudul Hasan Joy/Shadman Islam, 2 Zakir Hasan/Mahidul Islam, 3 Mominul Haque, 4 Shahadat Hossain, 5 Mehidy Hasan Miraz (capt), 6 Litton Das (wk), 7 Jaker Ali, 8 Taijul Islam, 9 Hasan Mahmud, 10 Taskin Ahmed, 11 Shoriful Islam/Nahid Rana

Pitch and conditions

Sabina Park has seen big scores in T20Is this year, but it has also traditionally been a good pitch for both fast bowlers and spinners in Tests. Weather, however, could play a part as rain is in the forecast for all five days in Kingston.

Stats and trivia - Brathwaite set to go past Sobers