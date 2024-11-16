Matches (38)
Sheffield Shield (3)
WBBL (3)
SL vs NZ (1)
Oman vs Netherlands (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
QEA Trophy (9)
AUS vs PAK (1)
WI vs ENG (1)
Live
4th T20I (D/N), Gros Islet, November 16, 2024, England tour of West Indies
PrevNext
England FlagEngland
218/5
West Indies FlagWest Indies
(5/20 ov, T:219) 56/0

West Indies need 163 runs in 90 balls.Stats view

Current RR: 11.20
 • Required RR: 10.86
forecasterWin Probability:WI 31.70%ENG 68.30%
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Report
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Photos
News
Bet
Report

West Indies win toss, bowl as John Turner debuts for England

Hosts bring in Sherfane Rutherford for injured Romario Shepherd and Obed McCoy for Terrance Hinds

Valkerie Baynes
Valkerie Baynes
16-Nov-2024 • 22 hrs ago
Jofra Archer presents John Turner with his cap on T20I debut, West Indies vs England, 4th T20I, Gros Islet, November 16, 2024

Jofra Archer presents John Turner with his cap on T20I debut  •  Getty Images

Toss West Indies chose to bowl vs England
West Indies finally won a toss and opted to bowl first in the fourth T20I against England in St Lucia.
England have already sealed the series, having won the first three matches - and tosses. They handed a T20I debut to John Turner, the 23-year-old fast bowler who has two ODI caps to his name, earned earlier on this tour. He replaces Jofra Archer, whose workload continues to be carefully managed.
The tourists will be looking to keep raising their standards, according to Jos Buttler, their captain. "We've been really good with everything we've done so far. Today poses a good challenge in setting a good total and defending it."
West Indies made two changes with Sherfane Rutherford replacing Romario Shepherd, who has a groin injury, and Obed McCoy in for Terrance Hinds.
Captain Rovman Powell suggested at the toss his side were playing for pride. "It looks a pretty good surface, we know how important it is to bowl and get a good start," he said. "From a personal standpoint, players have to stand up and be counted. From a team standpoint, it's better to lose a series 3-2 than 4-1 or 5-0."
Play was set to start under clear, blue skies at Daren Sammy Stadium on the same pitch used on Thursday, when England won by three wickets.
West Indies: 1 Shai Hope, 2 Evin Lewis, 3 Nicholas Pooran (wk), 4 Rovman Powell (capt), 5 Shimron Hetmyer, 6 Sherfane Rutherford, 7 Roston Chase, 8 Gudakesh Motie, 9 Akeal Hosein, 10 Alzarri Joseph, 11 Obed McCoy
England: 1 Phil Salt (wk), 2 Will Jacks, 3 Jos Buttler (capt), 4 Jacob Bethell, 5 Liam Livingstone, 6 Sam Curran, 7 Dan Mousley, 8 Jamie Overton, 9 Rehan Ahmed, 10 John Turner, 11 Saqib Mahmood
West IndiesEnglandWest Indies vs EnglandEngland tour of West Indies

Valkerie Baynes is a general editor, women's cricket, at ESPNcricinfo

Language
English
Win Probability
ENG 75.1%
ENGWI
100%50%100%ENG InningsWI Innings

Over 5 • WI 56/0

WI needed 163 runs from 90 balls
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
West Indies Innings
Player NameRB
E Lewis
not out1513
SD Hope
not out3417
Extras(lb 5, w 2)
Total56(0 wkts; 5 ovs)
<1 / 3>