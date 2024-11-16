West Indies win toss, bowl as John Turner debuts for England

Toss West Indies chose to bowl vs England

West Indies finally won a toss and opted to bowl first in the fourth T20I against England in St Lucia.

England have already sealed the series, having won the first three matches - and tosses. They handed a T20I debut to John Turner , the 23-year-old fast bowler who has two ODI caps to his name, earned earlier on this tour. He replaces Jofra Archer, whose workload continues to be carefully managed.

The tourists will be looking to keep raising their standards, according to Jos Buttler, their captain. "We've been really good with everything we've done so far. Today poses a good challenge in setting a good total and defending it."

West Indies made two changes with Sherfane Rutherford replacing Romario Shepherd, who has a groin injury, and Obed McCoy in for Terrance Hinds.

Captain Rovman Powell suggested at the toss his side were playing for pride. "It looks a pretty good surface, we know how important it is to bowl and get a good start," he said. "From a personal standpoint, players have to stand up and be counted. From a team standpoint, it's better to lose a series 3-2 than 4-1 or 5-0."

Play was set to start under clear, blue skies at Daren Sammy Stadium on the same pitch used on Thursday, when England won by three wickets.

West Indies: 1 Shai Hope, 2 Evin Lewis, 3 Nicholas Pooran (wk), 4 Rovman Powell (capt), 5 Shimron Hetmyer, 6 Sherfane Rutherford, 7 Roston Chase, 8 Gudakesh Motie, 9 Akeal Hosein, 10 Alzarri Joseph, 11 Obed McCoy