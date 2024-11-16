Obed McCoy replaces injured Matthew Forde in T20I squad

West Indies have called up Obed McCoy for their remaining two T20Is against England. McCoy replaces Matthew Forde in the squad after Forde suffered a thigh strain in training ahead of the third T20I of five.

Forde was initially included as cover for the suspended Alzarri Joseph, playing the second match of the series, in Barbados. He was replaced in the XI by Joseph in St Lucia, as West Indies conceded the series after going 3-0 down.

McCoy was not available for the start of the T20I series after sustaining an injury during the CPL. He last played for West Indies during their home series against South Africa in August.