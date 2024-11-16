Matches (39)
News

Obed McCoy replaces injured Matthew Forde in T20I squad

Left-arm seamer comes in for final two games of five-match series

ESPNcricinfo staff
15-Nov-2024 • 40 mins ago
Obed McCoy collected three wickets, West Indies vs South Africa, 3rd T20I, Sabina Park, May 26, 2024

Obed McCoy has recovered from injury  •  CWI Media/Athelstan Bellamy

West Indies have called up Obed McCoy for their remaining two T20Is against England. McCoy replaces Matthew Forde in the squad after Forde suffered a thigh strain in training ahead of the third T20I of five.
Forde was initially included as cover for the suspended Alzarri Joseph, playing the second match of the series, in Barbados. He was replaced in the XI by Joseph in St Lucia, as West Indies conceded the series after going 3-0 down.
McCoy was not available for the start of the T20I series after sustaining an injury during the CPL. He last played for West Indies during their home series against South Africa in August.
England secured their first series win in the Caribbean in any format since 2019 with victory at the Daren Sammy Stadium on Thursday, with the remaining two games set to be played at the same ground over the weekend.
Obed McCoyWest IndiesWest Indies vs EnglandEngland tour of West Indies

