West Indies vs England, 4th T20I at Gros Islet, WI vs ENG, Nov 16 2024 - Live Cricket Score
4th T20I (D/N), Gros Islet, November 16, 2024, England tour of West Indies
Recent Performance
Last five matches
West Indies
L
L
L
L
L
England
W
A
W
W
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 228 Runs • 25.33 Avg • 118.13 SR
7 M • 179 Runs • 29.83 Avg • 152.99 SR
ENG10 M • 305 Runs • 43.57 Avg • 160.52 SR
10 M • 243 Runs • 40.5 Avg • 162 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 13 Wkts • 9.1 Econ • 13.23 SR
7 M • 9 Wkts • 5.96 Econ • 17.33 SR
ENG9 M • 11 Wkts • 6.76 Econ • 18.54 SR
ENG5 M • 11 Wkts • 7.59 Econ • 9.27 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
England won by 3 wickets (with 4 balls remaining)
14-Nov-2024
England won by 7 wickets (with 31 balls remaining)
10-Nov-2024
England won by 8 wickets (with 19 balls remaining)
09-Nov-2024
England won by 8 wickets (with 15 balls remaining)
20-Jun-2024
West Indies won by 4 wickets (with 4 balls remaining)
21-Dec-2023
Squad
WI
ENG
Player
Role
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
Match details
|Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|T20I no. 2956
|Hours of play (local time)
|16.00 start, First Session 16.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-17.50, Second Session 17.50-19.20
|Match days
|16 November 2024 - daynight (20-over match)
West Indies vs England News
Mahmood sets tone again, before Curran and Livingstone steer chase
England go 3-0 up in five-match series after hunting down below-par West Indies total in St Lucia
Nicholas Pooran on his 100th T20I: 'I feel like I can play a hundred more'
The West Indies batter has had an extraordinary year in the format, and looks set to go further, faster
Jacob Bethell, England's renegade - and next red-ball hope?
The 21-year-old has made a promising start to international cricket ahead of his maiden Test tour
England seek series win on return to St Lucia
West Indies look for response after two heavy losses in Barbados leg of T20I series