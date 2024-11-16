Matches (36)
West Indies vs England, 4th T20I at Gros Islet, WI vs ENG, Nov 16 2024 - Live Cricket Score

4th T20I (D/N), Gros Islet, November 16, 2024, England tour of West Indies
West Indies FlagWest Indies
England FlagEngland
Tomorrow
8:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
R Powell
9 M • 228 Runs • 25.33 Avg • 118.13 SR
N Pooran
7 M • 179 Runs • 29.83 Avg • 152.99 SR
PD Salt
10 M • 305 Runs • 43.57 Avg • 160.52 SR
LS Livingstone
10 M • 243 Runs • 40.5 Avg • 162 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
R Shepherd
9 M • 13 Wkts • 9.1 Econ • 13.23 SR
AJ Hosein
7 M • 9 Wkts • 5.96 Econ • 17.33 SR
AU Rashid
9 M • 11 Wkts • 6.76 Econ • 18.54 SR
S Mahmood
5 M • 11 Wkts • 7.59 Econ • 9.27 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
WI
ENG
Player
Role
Rovman Powell (c)
Middle order Batter
Roston Chase 
Allrounder
Matthew Forde 
Bowler
Shimron Hetmyer 
Middle order Batter
Terrance Hinds 
Bowler
Shai Hope 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Akeal Hosein 
Bowler
Alzarri Joseph 
Bowler
Brandon King 
Top order Batter
Evin Lewis 
Opening Batter
Gudakesh Motie 
Bowler
Nicholas Pooran 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sherfane Rutherford 
Middle order Batter
Romario Shepherd 
Bowling Allrounder
Shamar Springer 
Allrounder
Match details
Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberT20I no. 2956
Hours of play (local time)16.00 start, First Session 16.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-17.50, Second Session 17.50-19.20
Match days16 November 2024 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
West Indies vs England News

Mahmood sets tone again, before Curran and Livingstone steer chase

England go 3-0 up in five-match series after hunting down below-par West Indies total in St Lucia

Nicholas Pooran on his 100th T20I: 'I feel like I can play a hundred more'

The West Indies batter has had an extraordinary year in the format, and looks set to go further, faster

Jacob Bethell, England's renegade - and next red-ball hope?

The 21-year-old has made a promising start to international cricket ahead of his maiden Test tour

England seek series win on return to St Lucia

West Indies look for response after two heavy losses in Barbados leg of T20I series

Afridi back as No. 1 ODI bowler, Hasaranga second in T20Is

In T20I batting rankings, Salt moves to No. 2 while Sanju Samson's 50-ball 107 sees him jump 27 positions

