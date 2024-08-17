Markram, Verreynne fifties put South Africa in control
Partnerships between Markram and de Zorzi and then Verreynne and Mulder help South Africa take a big lead
South Africa 160 and 223 for 5 (Markram 51, Verreynne 50*, Seales 3-52, Motie 2-61) lead West Indies 144 (Holder 54*, Mulder 4-32, Burger 3-49, Maharaj 2-8) by 239 runs
With a lead of 239, and five wickets in hand on a surface that got better to bat on as the day went on, South Africa put fingertips on the Sir Vivian Richards trophy.
Eight wickets fell on another action packed day in Guyana where the advantage ebbed and flowed. South Africa took two early on but West Indies' last pair got them close to drawing level in the first innings. Jason Holder and Shamar Joseph shared a 10th-wicket stand of 40 - the second highest in the West Indian innings - to turn the match into all but a one-innings game and in that game, South Africa will feel they have the advantage.
An opening stand of 79, half-centuries from Aiden Markram and Kyle Verreynne and an unbeaten 84-run sixth-wicket partnership between Verreynne and Wiaan Mulder - the highest of the series so far - all put South Africa in a strong position. But, with plenty of time left in the game, West Indies will not be too disheartened, especially as they've seen how quickly wickets fall early on.
South Africa lost four in the first session of day one and West Indies three on day two, which could provide West Indies with an opportunity early on the third day. The pitch is expected to be at its best on the third afternoon and West Indies will want to be batting by then, especially with a big chase in their sights.
Firdose Moonda is ESPNcricinfo's correspondent for South Africa and women's cricket