South Africa bat first and make two changes; WI replace Roach with Shamar

South Africa followed the hosts' lead and included a second specialist spinner after finding themselves short a bowler in the series opener. Piedt, the USA-based offspinner who played his first Test in five years on South Africa's February tour to New Zealand, will accompany Keshav Maharaj and three seamers. Allrounder Wiaan Mulder will bat at No.7 while Burger was picked ahead of Lungi Ngidi. There was no space for Ryan Rickelton in this Test, leaving South Africa with six specialist batters in their XI.

With the first Test drawn last week, this match is a winner-takes-all affair. Importantly for South Africa, it is the first of seven must-win Tests if they hope to secure a spot in the World Test Championship final without relying on other results. West Indies are in ninth spot on the points table. Both teams have only won one Test in this cycle. This is the third Test ever to be played at Providence Stadium.