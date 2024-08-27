Was Milan Rathnayake's 74 in Manchester the highest on Test debut from No. 9?

Keshav Maharaj was dismissed three times in the recent Test series in the West Indies without scoring a single run. What's the most a batter has been dismissed in a series without scoring a run? asked Gavin Truter from England Keshav Maharaj was the 11th man to bat three times in a Test series and be out for a duck each time. Probably the most surprising name among the others is England's Ben Stokes, in the home series against India in 2014.

I spotted that Joe Root opened the bowling in three ODIs in 2014, and it set me wondering if he'd opened the batting and bowling in all three international formats. Alas, T20 batting is missing for him, but has anybody else done this? asked Sam Hurst from England

Only six men have opened the batting and bowling in Tests, one-day and T20Is. Three of them - Irfan Pathan of India, Mohammad Hafeez of Pakistan and Tillakaratne Dilshan of Sri Lanka - did it at least once in the same match in all three formats. The other three, who completed the set in different games, are Glenn Maxwell of Australia, Shoaib Malik of Pakistan, and Sikandar Raza of Zimbabwe.