Was Milan Rathnayake's 74 in Manchester the highest on Test debut from No. 9?

My slight surprise was because I knew there had been some debut centuries from low in the order, but it turns out that these came from even further down - No. 10! Australia's Reggie Duff made 104 from there against England in Melbourne in 1901-02, and many years later Bangladesh's Abul Hasan smacked 113 not out on debut against West Indies in Khulna in 2012-13. New Zealand's Tim Southee clouted 77 not out - with nine sixes - on his debut, against England in Napier in 2007-08. He's played 99 more Tests since and has still not beaten that score. Duff was a recognised batter going in down the order - he opened in most of his later Tests - but the others were genuine bowlers.