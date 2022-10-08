Mandhana, Shafali star as India trounce Bangladesh

Madhana, Shafali lead the way

Mandhana had said at the toss that they were targeting a total of 140-plus, and she looked set to achieve that from the get-go. With Shafali by her side, she started aggressively, coming down the track to hit Fariha Trisna and Salma Khatun for boundaries. Shafali then took over, slamming a six and two fours off Trisna's second over. The duo feasted on Nahida's Akhter's left-arm spin in the sixth over, taking her for 17 runs, which included four fours. India's score at the end of the powerplay stood at 59, the highest in this tournament so far.