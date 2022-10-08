Mandhana, Shafali star as India trounce Bangladesh
They put up a 96-run first-wicket stand to take India to a strong total as Bangladesh fell 59 short in the chase
India 159 for 5 (Shafali 55, Mandhana 47, Rodrigues 35, Rumana 3-27) beat Bangladesh 100 for 7 (Sultana 36, Fargana 30, Shafali 2-10, Deepti 2-13) by 59 runs
A superb batting display from openers Shafali Verma - who also picked up two wickets - and Smriti Mandhanahelped India bounce back from a loss to Pakistan to secure a 59-run win against Bangladesh in Sylhet. With this win, India also put one foot into the semi-final of the Women's Asia Cup.
Mandhana and Shafali put up a 96-run first-wicket stand in 12 overs, following which Bangladesh fought to pull back things a bit. But Jemimah Rodrigues stepped in and made sure India did not lose the momentum, bringing up an unbeaten 24-ball 35 to take India to 159 for 5. Bangladesh were never in the chase from the outset, as they dawdled to 48 for 1 after 10 overs against India's disciplined bowling, ending up with 100 for 7 in their 20 overs.
Madhana, Shafali lead the way
Mandhana had said at the toss that they were targeting a total of 140-plus, and she looked set to achieve that from the get-go. With Shafali by her side, she started aggressively, coming down the track to hit Fariha Trisna and Salma Khatun for boundaries. Shafali then took over, slamming a six and two fours off Trisna's second over. The duo feasted on Nahida's Akhter's left-arm spin in the sixth over, taking her for 17 runs, which included four fours. India's score at the end of the powerplay stood at 59, the highest in this tournament so far.
The duo used their feet adeptly, often trekking out of their ground to work balls into gaps. Bangladesh struggled to create chances as they let the stand go past 91 in the 10th over. But they finally found some relief - with the partnership just four short of touching 100, a mix-up resulted in Mandhana's run-out for 47 at the non-striker's end.
More to follow..
Sruthi Ravindranath is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo