India bring in Uma Chetry for Asia Cup semi-final

They made one change from their 114-run win over Malaysia, with fast bowler Marufa Akter replacing Sabikun Jesmin . It meant Marufa will partner the experienced seamer Jahanara Alam; Bangladesh have changed their template to play two specialist seamers along with their battery of spinners.

India made a slightly left-field move, by deciding to blood young wicketkeeper-batter Uma Chetry as a specialist batter. She replaces D Hemalatha, who received an extended run at No. 3 without that one big impact score in 10 innings since her international comeback in April.

The other change in the pace department was more straightforward. Pooja Vastrakar, who was rested for India's final group fixture against Nepal, returned in place of Arundhati Reddy. The make-up of India's spin attack was unchanged with Tanuja Kanwar, the left-arm spinner, retaining her spot. Kanwar was named as a replacement for the injured Shreyanka Patil after the tournament opener against Pakistan.