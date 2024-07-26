Matches (17)
1st Semi-Final, Dambulla, July 26, 2024, Women's Asia Cup
BAN Women chose to bat.

Current RR: 3.20
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 11/1 (2.20)
India bring in Uma Chetry for Asia Cup semi-final

Harmanpreet and Vastrakar also back for India; Bangladesh bring in fast bowler Marufa Akter and elect to bat

Shashank Kishore
Shashank Kishore
26-Jul-2024 • 37 mins ago
Harmanpreet Kaur raises her bat after notching up a fifty, India vs UAE, Women's Asia Cup 2024, Group A, Dambulla

After a rest, Harmanpreet Kaur was back for India  •  Getty Images

Bangladesh chose to bat vs India
Nigar Sultana, the Bangladesh captain, called correctly and elected to bat first in a bid to apply scoreboard pressure of India in a knockout game, the first semi-final of the 2024 Women's Asia Cup in Dambulla.
They made one change from their 114-run win over Malaysia, with fast bowler Marufa Akter replacing Sabikun Jesmin. It meant Marufa will partner the experienced seamer Jahanara Alam; Bangladesh have changed their template to play two specialist seamers along with their battery of spinners.
India made a slightly left-field move, by deciding to blood young wicketkeeper-batter Uma Chetry as a specialist batter. She replaces D Hemalatha, who received an extended run at No. 3 without that one big impact score in 10 innings since her international comeback in April.
The other change in the pace department was more straightforward. Pooja Vastrakar, who was rested for India's final group fixture against Nepal, returned in place of Arundhati Reddy. The make-up of India's spin attack was unchanged with Tanuja Kanwar, the left-arm spinner, retaining her spot. Kanwar was named as a replacement for the injured Shreyanka Patil after the tournament opener against Pakistan.
Harmanpreet also returned after a rest, having missed India's previous group game. She replaced S Sajana.
Bangladesh will hope to channel some happy memories from the 2018 Asia Cup final, when they beat India. The more-recent outings in Bangladesh in April went in convincingly in India's favour as they swept the T20I series 5-0.
India: 1 Smriti Mandhana, 2 Shafali Verma, Uma Chetry, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Jemimah Rodrigues, 6 Richa Ghosh (wk), 7 Deepti Sharma, 8 Pooja Vastrakar, 9 Radha Yadav, 10 Tanuja Kanwar, 11 Renuka Singh
Bangladesh: 1 Dilara Akter, 2 Murshida Khatun, 3 Nigar Sultana (capt, wk), 4 Rumana Ahmed, 5 Ishma Tanjim, 6 Ritu Moni, 7 Rabeya Khatun, 8 Shorna Akter, 9 Nahida Akter, 10 Jahanara Alam, 11 Marufa Akter
Bangladesh WomenIndia WomenBAN Women vs IND WomenWomen's Asia Cup

Shashank Kishore is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

BAN Women Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Dilara Akter
caught64
Murshida Khatun
caught49
Ishma Tanjim
caught810
Nigar Sultana
not out1022
Rumana Ahmed
bowled111
Rabeya Khan
not out14
Extras(w 2)
Total32(4 wkts; 10 ovs)
Women's Asia Cup

Group A
TEAMMWLPTNRR
IND-W33063.615
PAK-W32141.102
NEP-W3122-2.042
UAE-W3030-2.780
Group B
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SL-W33063.988
BAN-W32141.971
THA-W3122-0.858
MAL-W3030-4.667
