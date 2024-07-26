India bring in Uma Chetry for Asia Cup semi-final

The other change in the pace department was more straightforward. Pooja Vastrakar, who was rested for India's final group fixture against Nepal, returned in place of Arundhati Reddy. The make-up of India's spin attack was unchanged with Tanuja Kanwar, the left-arm spinner, retaining her spot. Kanwar was named as a replacement for the injured Shreyanka Patil after the tournament opener against Pakistan.