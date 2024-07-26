Stats - India's fifth Asia Cup final in their fifth tournament; Radha Yadav's maiden feat

5 India have made it to the final of the women's T20 Asia Cup in all five editions so far. They went on to win three of the previous four tourbaments in 2012, 2016 and 2022, but finished runners-up in 2018.

5 Instances where Renuka Singh bagged three or more wickets inside the powerplay of a T20I. The previous instances were against Australia in 2022, Barbados in 2022, Sri Lanka in the 2022 Asia Cup final, and England in the 2023 T20 World Cup. No other player has more than three such instances in T20Is, where ball-by-ball data is available.