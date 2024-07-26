Stats - India's fifth Asia Cup final in their fifth tournament; Radha Yadav's maiden feat

5 India have made it to the final of the women's T20 Asia Cup in all five editions so far. They went on to win three of the previous four tourbaments in 2012, 2016 and 2022, but finished runners-up in 2018.
3
Number of 10-wicket wins in the women's T20 Asia Cup
, including India's 81-run chase against Bangladesh. All three such results have come over the past week. Pakistan defeated UAE chasing 104 on Tuesday, while Sri Lanka beat Thailand in pursuit of 94 on Wednesday.
1
Previous instance of a team winning a women's T20I knockout game by a 10-wicket margin. Greece defeated Romania while chasing a 78-run target in the Women's Balkan Cup final in 2022
.
3
Number of 10-wicket wins for India in T20Is
with Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma opening the batting. Their previous efforts came against West Indies in 2019 while chasing 104 and against South Africa earlier this month in an 85-run chase.
Only one opening pair has secured their team more 10-wicket wins in women's T20Is - four times by Natthakan Chantham and Nannapat Koncharoenkai for Thailand
.
5 Instances where Renuka Singh bagged three or more wickets inside the powerplay of a T20I. The previous instances were against Australia in 2022, Barbados in 2022, Sri Lanka in the 2022 Asia Cup final, and England in the 2023 T20 World Cup. No other player has more than three such instances in T20Is, where ball-by-ball data is available.
1
Radha Yadav is now the first bowler to bowl a maiden in the 20th over of an innings on two separate occasions. She did not concede a run in the 20th over against West Indies in 2019
. Nine other women and eight men have bowled a maiden in the 20th over in T20Is, but nobody did it more than once (where ball-by-ball data is available).
3433
Runs by Mandhana in T20Is are the second-most
by a woman, behind Suzie Bates' 4348. She passed Meg Lanning (3405) and Harmanpreet Kaur (3415) with her unbeaten fifty on Friday.
4
Number of fifty-plus scores for Mandhana in T20I knockout matches. Only one woman has had more fifty-plus scores than Mandhana in T20I knockouts
- Beth Mooney (5).