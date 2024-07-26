Matches (19)
MLC (2)
Women's Asia Cup (2)
WCL 2 (1)
Women's Hundred (2)
Men's Hundred (2)
TNPL (1)
One-Day Cup (7)
IRE vs ZIM (1)
Global T20 (1)
BAN Women vs IND Women, 1st Semi-Final at Dambulla, Women's Asia Cup, Jul 26 2024 - Live Cricket Score
1st Semi-Final, Dambulla, July 26, 2024, Women's Asia Cup
What will be the toss result?
BAN-W Win & Bat
IND-W Win & Bat
BAN-W Win & Bowl
IND-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
BAN Women
L
L
L
W
W
IND Women
NR
W
W
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 06:19
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BAN-W10 M • 236 Runs • 33.71 Avg • 95.16 SR
BAN-W8 M • 208 Runs • 26 Avg • 96.29 SR
IND-W10 M • 270 Runs • 33.75 Avg • 141.36 SR
IND-W10 M • 265 Runs • 44.17 Avg • 131.18 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BAN-W9 M • 14 Wkts • 5.91 Econ • 13.71 SR
BAN-W10 M • 13 Wkts • 5.94 Econ • 15.92 SR
IND-W10 M • 18 Wkts • 6.14 Econ • 12 SR
IND-W10 M • 15 Wkts • 5.42 Econ • 15.2 SR
SQUAD
BAN-W
IND-W
PLAYER
ROLE
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|-
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|-
|Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|WT20I no. 1970
|Match days
|26 July 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
Women's Asia Cup News
Athapaththu, Gunaratne and bowlers take dominant Sri Lanka to Asia Cup semi-final
Thailand managed just 93 after batting first, and Sri Lanka's openers wiped the target out comfortably
Murshida, Nigar headline huge win as Bangladesh make semi-final
Their fifties propelled Bangladesh to 191 for 2 after which Malaysia were kept to just 77 for 8
Shafali's T20I best blasts India into the semi-final
The opener made 81, while Rodrigues chipped in with a 15-ball unbeaten 28 to help India out-bat Nepal
Spinners and Feroza's 62* put Pakistan in semi-finals
Pakistan openers add an unbeaten century stand, their second in successive games, to end UAE's campaign without a win